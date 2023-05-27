"I'm not... I'm a club pro" - Michael Block quashes 'best player in the world's conversation as he struggles at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 

Michael Block is having a tough time at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023. He was 19 shots behind the leader after the first round. After the second round, the PGA Championship star golfer missed the cut at the tournament and finished with a +15 score.

On Friday, Block shared a story on his Instagram addressing the trolls and criticism he had been facing due to his poor performance at Colonial Golf Course. He said:

"Hey there guys! Blockie! Who is ever taking kind of fact that I can be the best player in the world and all that crap. I mean the fact is, Yeah, if I was 60 to 70 or 80 years longer than [what I'm], yeah, I could compete on the PGA Tour. I mean come on, I'm not... I'm a club pro. I'm 46 and I'm a club pro."

Michael Block mentioned the PGA Tour players and appreciated what they do. He added that he has no problem with them performing well. He emphasized that he will not be the best player in the world. Block said that he was just a Club pro at the end of the day. He said:

"These guys [PGA tour palyers] bomb it and are past me. And it's cool and I have no problem with it. Am I going to be best player in the world or get to Top 20? No, I'm not, I'm only the club pro at the end of the day. I'm not going to be on the tour and all that stuffs."

Michael Block emphasized that he is having fun playing golf, saying that he still loves the PGA tour. He concluded:

"So, all the haters out there, come on man! Really! It's me, It's my golf. I'm having fun. I'm still a club pro forever. And I love the PGA of America. And if you hate me, you hate me! But I still love you! So Whatever..."

"It is what it is" - Michael Block after a disastrous start at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Michael Block earned popularity and fame after his stellar performance at the 2023 PGA Championship. He finished T15 in the tournament and earned the Low Club Professional Trophy. He was invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge as a sponsor's exemption.

However, Block had a disastrous first round at the Colonial County Club. Speaking with the media, he said that he was not surprised by what happened. He said,

"It is what it is. I'm going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn't surprised by it, to tell you the truth."

Although Block added that he was not surprised by what happened at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, he was disappointed. He said that he would be flying back home after the second round.

Michael Block will next be seen at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open which will commence on June 8.

