"I think it will appeal to an even broader audience”: Tiger Woods’ league’s new investor explains his latest move

The new golf league, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as central figures, is gaining momentum every day. The circuit is expected to start in 2024 and already has powerful sponsors.

Arthur Blank, a well-known American businessman, acquired the rights to the team that would represent Atlanta in Tiger Woods' league, officially called the TGL. After making this move, Blank offered statements on the matter to Sirius XM radio station.

Expand Tweet

Here is part of what he said:

"This new opportunity is a combination of golf at a different kind of format, but golf combining technology in a way that I think will appeal even to a broader audience. Young folks today are relating a lot through technology, so, I think it's going to help bring more diverse population into the world of golf at a younger age for people that don't have the time to play, or watch, for five hours."

He added:

"This will be a two-hour match. It'll be live. You'll have the best players in the world playing. They've already got commitments from virtually every single top player that you can name. And for them will be exciting. They'll be playing into a huge screen that's 20 times the size of any simulator you see in one of our stores or any simulator they might have in their personal homes, that'll be quite unique.

"So, it's a different format. It's a different way to extend the game. It's a different way to bring younger people and more diverse population into the game as well."

Arthur Blank is the co-founder of the well-known retail chain The Home Depot and owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS' Atlanta United. His addition to the TGL as an owner of one of the teams was announced on Monday.

What is Tiger Woods' league all about?

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and U.S. businessman Mike McCarley partnered in 2022 to found TMRW Sports. This is a venture aimed at providing sports-related technology solutions.

The main project of this company is the TGL golf league, a tournament scheduled to debut in 2024. The general idea is a circuit of six teams, with four players each, playing 18-hole rounds on a virtual course.

Expand Tweet

The rounds will be broadcast live on television and, according to the plan, will be played on a weekly basis for four months.

Tiger Woods' league has garnered a lot of attention. More than 10 high-level PGA Tour players have committed to participate in it. These are Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, in addition to McIlroy and Woods themselves.

A veritable constellation of sports and entertainment stars are also participating as sponsors of the TGL. Among them are Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Durant, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Morgan, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Serena Williams, and Justin Timberlake.