“I’ve never been a massive fan” - Billy Foster shares candid reasons why Augusta National Golf Course doesn't win his favor

Veteran caddie Billy Foster recently stated that although he likes the Masters as a tournament, he was not a big fan of the Augusta National Golf Course.

Foster has been caddying for more than 40 years. Over the years, he has carried the bag for big names like Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, and now Matt Fitzpatrick. Despite being part of several Masters Tournaments, he hasn't been part of a winning pair so far.

Speaking this week on the National Club Golfer’s 'From the Clubhouse' podcast, the caddie opened up about his reservations regarding the iconic golf course that hosts the Masters. He said, as per Golf.com:

"I’ve never been a massive fan of it. It’s just such a tough week. And listen, it’s a great tournament, atmosphere is great, you’d love to win there, but as a caddie, you just love to get that pin back into the 18th hole on the 72nd hole of the tournament and still have a job."

Billy Foster added that Augusta National is physically demanding, requiring a lot of walking. He said:

"The elevation change and the swirling winds, the firm greens, the undulations in the greens itself — every green’s got different big, severe tiers, and if you miss that level section — the same two shots, one will finish 2 feet from the hole."

He added:

"And the other one will finish 80 feet from the hole because the tiers are so severe; You might miss your target by a couple of feet and it just rolls off to the left edge of the green, 80 feet away."

Foster further mentioned that when something goes wrong, it is the caddies who have to face the players' wrath. Although the Masters is one of the events he would like to win someday, along with the Open Championship, he admitted that he hadn't enjoyed his time at Augusta National so far.

"I’m not knocking the tournament," Foster explained. "It’s an unbelievable tournament. But as a caddie, it’s an a** whipping week. It’s very, very difficult. And sure enough, as always, three or four casualties every year at the end of that week."

How did Billy Foster-Matt Fitzpatrick perform this year on the PGA Tour?

Here's a look at the results of Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster's PGA Tour 2022–23 season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T13

Hero World Challenge: T13

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

WM Phoenix Open: T29

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T14

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: P1

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T19

Wells Fargo Championship: T35

PGA Championship: CUT

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T9

RBC Canadian Open: T20

U.S. Open: T17

Travelers Championship: T49

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T41

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T66

BMW Championship: T2

TOUR Championship **: T9

Ryder Cup: 1