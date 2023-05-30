“I wasn’t going to retire…” - Emiliano Grillo opens up about entering the record books by winning at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Argentine professional golfer Emiliano Grillo inspired golf fans, especially his countrymen, after securing a victory at the prestigious Colonial Country Club. He becomes just the second Argentine golfer after Roberto De Vicenzo (who won the tournament back in 1957) to win the competition.

In a press conference, Grillo was asked about how he felt about winning at the Colonial and registering his name in the records.

He replied:

"It feels great! This win was definitely worth it. Happy to be a champion at Colonial. I put my name next to Roberto De Vicenzo, [who won] 40-50 years ago. I am excited, I... I said a few times that I wasn’t going to retire without winning here and lucky that I got it done in the last year before renovations."

After over seven years of wait, Emiliano Grillo finally managed to get his second PGA Tour victory. The first came in 2015 when he managed to defeat Kevin Na in a playoff in the Frys.com Open.

"They don't change" - Emiliano Grillo on his goals after 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge win

After capturing his second PGA Tour win at the Colonial Country Club, Emiliano Grillo was asked about his goals and priorities.

Grillo replied that they do not change much and added that he will compete next week and then take a short break before the 2023 US Open.

The Argentine said:

"They don't change! I'm gonna try to next week and hit the first fairway and make the putt. That's... That's my plan for next week. After that I would probably think a little break before getting to the US Open. You know goals don't change and I try to get there and win it."

Emiliano Grillo was also asked about his feelings after his name was written next to his compatriot Roberto De Vicenzo.

Grillo emphasized that De Vicenzo was a legend and it is an honor to see his name beside the fellow Argentine, saying:

"Well Obviously, think about it... [it was] around 1960? 1957! So, I mean he was a legend. And he won this tournament 36 years before I was born. So, obviously, to me, I looked up to him. He won the Open Championship and a tournament win at the Colonial. I wanted to put my right next to him."

Emiliano Grillo's second PGA Tour victory would not only serve as an example for every Argentine golfer but also for every young golfer who wants to overcome mental instability due to constant losses.

The 30-year-old golfer had to go through a lot of struggle and challenges to win the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Grillo had to face a playoff against Adam Schenk who managed to card 72 in his last round to tie with the Argentine on the score of eight-under 272. However, it was Grillo who held his nerves better in the end.

Poll : 0 votes