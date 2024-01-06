"It shows how much of a stupid game it is” - Tyrrell Hatton reacts to his 62 in the second round of The Sentry 2024

Tyrrell Hatton said his low Friday round at Sentry 2024 showed how stupid golf was, as he didn't need a lot of the off-season practice to have a great round.

Hatton made a 23-spot jump on the second day at the Kapalua Plantation Course as he caded an 11-under 62, registering the lowest round of the day. He was placed second at 15-under, along with Brendan Todd and Sungjae Im, who remained where he was after shooting a 65.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Hatton thought about his Friday round at Sentry. He said:

"Well, I guess it shows how much of a stupid game it is. Obviously, I putted amazing today, that's the big thing for how my score ended up as low as it was. Yeah, with how bad my body felt, I'm surprised that, going out this morning, that score was just not even entering my mind. It's more probably like over, over par."

Hatton said his body didn't feel great after arriving from a more than 24-hour flight, and his body was feeling stiff after such a long trip. He also said:

"I wouldn't say I looked after myself in the December period, maybe that played a part (smiling.) Yeah, so body hasn't been moving well. I'm sure if you had seen some flight tracers of some of my tee shots you would be disgusted. They're kind of going into not too bad of spots, so, yeah, managing fairly well at the moment."

Hatton's Friday round included ten birdies, one eagle, and a bogey. He made a bogey on the 14th but then sank three birdies and an eagle on the final four holes.

"It was a nice way to bounce back after making bogey on 14," he continued. "Just one of the easiest holes out here and, yeah, definitely pretty frustrated walking on to the 15th tee. But, yeah, nice to birdie that and 16, 17. Then the one on 18, it was about 90 feet or something, that's just a bonus. Just hoping to roll it up somewhere close and, yeah, thankfully, the flag got in the way and the ball fell in the hole.

When will Tyrrel Hatton begin the third round of the Sentry 2024?

Tyrrell Hatton is grouped with Brendon Todd and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler for the third round of the Sentry 2024. The trio will take off on Saturday, January 6, from the first tee at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Todd shot 64 to tie for second after Friday's round, while Scheffler also posted 64 to take the one-stroke lead after two rounds.

The third round of the Sentry 2024 will begin on Saturday, January 6 at 12:57 pm. Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, and Tom Hoge will tee off from the first hole, while Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, and Max Homa will begin from the tenth tee.

For the uninitiated, Sentry is the first no-cut signature event of the season and features all 59 players competing over the four days for a purse size of $20 million.