“Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods wanted them” - Kevin Streelman shares his thoughts on PGA Tour Signature events having cuts

Kevin Streelman recently opened up about cuts in Signature Events. The PGA Tour has introduced limited-field designated events for the 2024 season, characterized by an elevated purse.

In the ongoing season, there are eight Signature events, of which three have a cutline after 36 holes, while the remaining five are designated as no-cut events.

In an interview with Golf Week, Kevin Streelman acknowledged that he understood both sides, adding that cuts were a part of the PGA Tour. The 45-year-old also said that there was a reason why the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods wanted them.

He said:

"I understand both sides. Cuts are a part of the Tour and professional golf. Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods wanted them. If any of the guys have a problem with them, they should talk to them. There’s a reason they wanted them."

It is important to note that the PGA Tour has successfully concluded four Signature events of this season. However, Kevin Streelman did not compete in any of them. The next Signature event is the RBC Heritage, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 21.

Here are the upcoming PGA Tour Signature events:

RBC Heritage: April 15-21

Wells Fargo Championship: May 6-12

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: June 3-9

Travelers Championship: June 17-23

How did Kevin Streelman perform so far in the 2024 PGA Tour season?

Kevin Streelman has struggled with his game since the beginning of the 2024 PGA Tour season. He started the new season at the Sony Open in Hawaii but missed the cut.

Streelman has only played six events this season and missed the cut in four of them. He only made the cut at the Puerto Rico Open while withdrawing from the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 45-year-old recently teed it up at this week's Valspar Championship and has been impressive with his game in the first three rounds. The tournament got underway on Thursday, March 21, and Streelman shot 64 in the opening round.

He carded an impressive bogey-free round on Thursday with seven birdies to score 67. However, Streelman struggled in the second round when he shot two bogeys and just one birdie to score 1-over par 72. He started the third round of the tournament with a birdie on the first hole before adding a bogey on the next.

Streelman carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and one birdie, four bogeys on the back nine to score 2-over par 73. He settled for the T18 position after Saturday's round of the Valspar Championship. The final round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24.

Having started his professional career in 2001, Kevin Streelman has won six events. He has won two PGA Tour events and four other professional events.