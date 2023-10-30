Jasper Stubbs earns a spot in the Masters and Open Championship with his amazing six-shot comeback at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship 

With an astonishing victory at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Jasper Stubbs has earned a spot in the next year's majors. He has qualified to compete at the Masters and The Open Championship in 2024.

Stubbs was six strokes behind when he entered the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. However, his incredible performance helped him to win the tournament and also a spot in the majors.

The Australian golfer played the two rounds of under 69 to finish in a tie with Sampson Zheng and Wenyi Ding. Three of them competed in a playoff. While Ding was eliminated on the first hole, the other two moved with their game on the second hole.

Stubbs made an incredible birdie putt to win the tournament. He became the fourth Australian golfer to win the title.

Jasper Stubbs is excited to compete at the major next year with professional golfers, saying that playing in the Masters has been his childhood dream. After his victory on Sunday, he opened up about his game and also about majors.

Stubbs said (via Associated Press):

"The Masters is something every kid’s ever dreamed of. It’s the one tournament that every golfer wants to play in their life and now that that’s going to be the reality for me, I’m speechless, it’s life-changing. I’m really excited for April now and also for The Open.”

The 2024 Masters will take place in April at St. Augusta, while The Open Championship will be held in July at the Royal Troon.

Jasper Stubbs's performances in 2023

Jasper Stubbs has produced some amazing performances this year. Having started the year by finishing in 27th position at the 2023 Australian Master of the Amateurs, he has one top-10 finish in 2023. Stubbs finished in third place at the Mandurah Amateur and 52nd at the WA Open.

Here are the results of the tournaments Jasper Stubbs played in 2023:

CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics: 50 Pro

WA Open: 52

Mandurah Amateur Open: 3

Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship: 16

Pacific Coast Amateur: 50

Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship: 47

North and South Amateur Championship: 88

The Amateur Championship: 17

St Andrews Links Trophy: 123

Australian Interstate Teams Matches: Participant

South Australia Amateur Classic: 14

Riversdale Cup: 13

Vic Open: 28

The Avondale Amateur: 22

Australian Men's Amateur Championship: 48

Australian Master of the Amateurs: 27