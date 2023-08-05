Lucas Glover calls out PGA Tour demanding fair play for top 125 Players in FedExCup Playoffs      

Former US Open winner Lucas Glover recently slammed the PGA Tour for shortening the FedExCup field to 70. Until last year, the top 125 players in the FedEx Standings were allowed to compete in the Playoffs. However, the PGA Tour revised the policy, allowing only the top 70 in the standings at the end of the regular season to qualify for the Playoffs.

Glover, who is sitting in 112th spot, has shown his disappointment with the new policy. The American golfer is playing at the Wyndham Championship where he was asked about the FedEx Cup standings by the media.

“It’s very contrived to me, the whole thing. I don’t even really understand it. I think if you finish in the Top-125, I don’t know why you don’t get to play next week. That’s my opinion. Been pretty outspoken in that. I think it’s silly that it’s only 70. I think it’s silly that we’re playing 70 in these elevated events. I think it’s silly. I think it’s taken a lot of these last few tournaments of the regular season, a lot of that drama and I just think it’s silly,” the 47-year-old golfer said.

Lucas Glover further elaborated his thoughts on the FedExCup Playoffs in a conversation with his Golf Week analyst Adam Schupak.

“It feels like the toothpaste is out of the tube. Some of the guys who were pushing for top 70 are now backtracking a little bit. I don’t know if it is because they are outside the top 70 or they actually understand it’s kind of silly. We’re touting ourselves as the best Tour in the world, so why wouldn’t you reward the best 125 guys and let them play in your biggest events?" he added.

“Same with the elevated events. You finish 125th on the best Tour in the world, and you’re in one elevated event, the Players. That’s silly to me and always has been. It doesn’t make any sense to me," Glover concluded.

It is pertinent to note that the Wyndham Championship is the last PGA Tour event of this season. Golfers are trying their best to jump in within the top 70 in the FedExCup Standings and earn an opportunity to compete in the Playoffs.

When will Lucas Glover resume his game at the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

The ace golfer made the cut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship after playing 36 holes on Friday. He finished in the T3 position with Brendon Todd, Adam Svensson, and Byeong Hun An.

The PGA Tour player will resume his game on Saturday at 1:40 pm ET on the first tee hole. Lucas Glover will pair up with Svensson.

Noticeably, Russell Henley secures the top position on the leaderboard after the second round with a score of under 12. He played a bogey-free round on Thursday and carded five birdies and one bogey in the second round to score 66.

The Wyndham Championship will start with the third round on Saturday at 7:40 am ET. Zacheng Dou will take the first shot of the day followed by CT Pan and Sam Bennett, who will start the game at 7:45 am ET.

Justin Thomas will tee off for the third round at 11:35 am ET with Matt Wallace while Sungjae Im will resume the play at 11:55 am ET with Luke Donald.