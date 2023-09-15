Ludvig Aberg shares how Liverpool’s miraculous comeback win against Barcelona in 2019 UCL semi-final was the “last time he cried”

Ludvig Aberg is currently playing in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The DP World Tour event will just be a test for the Swedish golfer before he travels to Rome with the European Team for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

The 23-year-old golfer's temperament and calmness will be tested at the Marco Simone Golf Club, when he faces the defending champions United States.

In a recent media interaction, Ludvig Aberg was asked to comment on his earlier remarks about himself being neutral in every situation. The Swedish golfer was asked if had ever cried like Rory McIlroy when he watched replays of Brookline.

In reply, Aberg said that the last time his emotions were out was back in 2019, when Liverpool defeated Barcelona in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

He was quoted by the Express.co as saying:

"Last time I cried... when Liverpool beat Barcelona in the semifinals [of the Champions League] in 2019."

An alumni of Texas Tech University, Ludvig Abery is a former footballer. Before choosing golf seriously at the age of 13, he was a central midfielder. He is a big Liverpool fan and once used to dream of playing at Anfield.

Later on, he was asked if he had ever cried for the game of golf. Ludvig Aberg replied, "Not sure."

In their 2019 Champions League semi-final tie, Liverpool miraculously overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit by defeating Lionel Messi's Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield. Braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sealed a famous win for the Reds.

Liverpool then defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final to win their sixth Championship league title.

How has Ludvig Aberg performed since turning professional?

Ludvig Aberg decided to turn professional in June 2023. He made his pro debut at the RBC Canadian Open and finished T25 on the leaderboard. Later, competing in the John Deere Classic, Aberg recorded his first top-10 finish as a pro golfer. He finished tied for fourth on the leaderboard.

The 23-year-old Swedish golfer played on the DP World Tour in late August 2023. While competing at the Albatross Golf Resort, he finished tied for fourth in the leaderboard of the D+D Real Czech Masters.

His first win on the Tour came at the European Masters, where he defeated Alexander Bjork by a margin of two strokes.

Here is the leaderboard standings of Ludvig Aberg in the 2022-23 season as a professional golfer:

RBC Canadian Open - T25

- T25 Travelers Championship- T24

T24 Rocket Mortgage Classic - T40

- T40 John Deere Classic - T4

- T4 3M Open - T64

- T64 Wyndham Championship - T14

- T14 D+D Real Czech Masters - T4

- T4 European Masters - Win

Ludvig Aberg has earned $737,964 playing on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, he has accumulated a total of €488,263 (or $527,045) on the DP World Tour since turning professional.