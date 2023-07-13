“My ball would be backwards 100 yards”: Max Homa’s incredible shot at the Scottish Open draws praise from golf fans on internet

The 2023 Scottish Open has gotten off to a fast start, and Max Homa is right in the middle of it. Currently, Max Homa sits tied for fifth place after the first few holes of the second round. The Scottish Open is being held between July 13 and 16 at the Renaissance Club.
In the run-up to the Open Championship, the Scottish Open sees a field of talented golfers. Max Homa showed off his talent during the first round when a difficult shot landed his ball near a short wall. To get to the hole, Homa would have to get his ball over the wall.
Max Homa did just that, putting the ball out there perfectly, allowing it to end up very close to the hole. The feat was applauded by golf fans who realized what a tough shot it was.
Fans were quick to praise the golfer, who hit the shot with perfection.
"My ball would be backwards 100 yards"
"Me I'm the friend (but honestly we all probably are)"
An Byeong-hun and Davis Riley lead going into the second round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
The 2023 Scottish Open comes just a week ahead of the Open Championship. In the first round, Rory McIlroy drained a 40-foot putt to put himself in the top three at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Needless to say, McIlroy's love for the event is also coupled with its use as a pre-prep for the Open Championship.
An Byeong-hun finished the first round of the tournament with an impressive score of -9, two shots clear of second-place finisher Davis Riley.
Currently, McIlroy sits in joint third place and has a clear shot at winning the Open. The following is the entire field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Zac Blair
- Dan Bradbury
- Joseph Bramlett
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gavins
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Chase Hanna
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Bio Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Haotong Li
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Ben Martin
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- C.T. Pan
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Marcel Schneider
- Adam Scott
- Yoseop Seo
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Alex Smalley
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Ashun Wu
- Kevin Yu
- Fabrizio Zanotti