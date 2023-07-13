“My ball would be backwards 100 yards”: Max Homa’s incredible shot at the Scottish Open draws praise from golf fans on internet

The 2023 Scottish Open has gotten off to a fast start, and Max Homa is right in the middle of it. Currently, Max Homa sits tied for fifth place after the first few holes of the second round. The Scottish Open is being held between July 13 and 16 at the Renaissance Club.

In the run-up to the Open Championship, the Scottish Open sees a field of talented golfers. Max Homa showed off his talent during the first round when a difficult shot landed his ball near a short wall. To get to the hole, Homa would have to get his ball over the wall.

Max Homa did just that, putting the ball out there perfectly, allowing it to end up very close to the hole. The feat was applauded by golf fans who realized what a tough shot it was.

Fans were quick to praise the golfer, who hit the shot with perfection.

"My ball would be backwards 100 yards"

"Me I'm the friend (but honestly we all probably are)"

@MaxHoma23 | Tag a friend who's topping this into the wall

An Byeong-hun and Davis Riley lead going into the second round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Scottish Open comes just a week ahead of the Open Championship. In the first round, Rory McIlroy drained a 40-foot putt to put himself in the top three at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Needless to say, McIlroy's love for the event is also coupled with its use as a pre-prep for the Open Championship.

An Byeong-hun finished the first round of the tournament with an impressive score of -9, two shots clear of second-place finisher Davis Riley.

Currently, McIlroy sits in joint third place and has a clear shot at winning the Open. The following is the entire field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

