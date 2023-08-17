Patrick Cantlay tee times: When will defending champion tee off at the BMW Championship Round 1?

Patrick Cantlay had an impressive start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The golfer entered a playoff with eventual winner Lucas Glover in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Cantlay lost the designated event, but his round of 6 under 64 in Memphis is applause-worthy.

The golfer now enters the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 2023 BMW Championship hoping for a better outcome. The golfer will tee off at 10:54 AM with Max Homa. He’ll follow the pairing of Russell Henley and Nick Taylor and will be followed by the pairing of Rory McIlroy and Glover teeing off at 11:10 AM.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Patrick Cantlay is the BMW Championship defending champion. The winner of the 2022 edition of the event will be eyeing to defend the title successfully and has strong odds backing him. The golfer currently sits fifth on the FedEx Cup standings with 2,643, a place behind Glover.

It’ll be interesting to see if the golfer manages another impressive finish this weekend at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois and climb up the FedEx Cup points table before the ultimate Tour Championship.

Expand Tweet

2023 BMW Championship Round 1 tee times

The 2023 BMW Championship Round 1 will tee off at 9:26 AM. The pairing of Brendon Todd and J.T. Poston will take the first tee, followed by the likes of Adam Svensson and Matt Fitzpatrick at 9:37 AM.

As mentioned above, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover will tee off with Rory McIlroy at 11:10 AM. The FedEx Cup standing leaders Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are paired together. They will tee off at 1:38 pm.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 BMW Championship Round 1 (All timings Eastern):

9:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston

9:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An

9:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im

10:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo

10:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

12:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk

12:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

12:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim

1:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland

1:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

BMW Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Round 1.