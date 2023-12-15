Paul Azinger replacement identified by NBC Sports for Lead Analyst role - Reports

Paul Azinger's time with NBC as their top golf analyst recently came to an end, and the position is now wide open. Amidst a lot of speculation, 2006 US Open Champion Geoff Ogilvy is reportedly being considered for the position.

Paul Azinger did not have his contract renewed with NBC and the 2023 Ryder Cup was his last tournament with the company. According to the Sports Business Journal, Geoff Ogilvy is going to be the next lead golf analyst for the company. Ogilvy has quite a lot of experience when it comes to golf, considering that he has won eight times on the PGA Tour.

Ogilvy first turned pro in 1998 and has been a part of three Presidents Cups as the vice-captain for the International team. Needless to say, his addition to NBC would be a valuable one, considering that Ogilvy will be able to provide detailed insights into the game.

The 46-year-old is a PGA Tour player and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 2008. Geoff Ogilvy's wins on the PGA Tour include the US Open, the Barracuda Championship, the Mercedes-Benz Championship, and the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Paul Azinger thanks NBC and fellow broadcasters

The failure to renew Paul Azinger's contract was met with disappointment by the rest of the golf community. However, the change seems to be a part of NBC's strategy to overhaul its golf coverage.

NBC said via Golf Digest:

"We want to thank Paul for his work with us over the last five years. His insights, his work ethic and relationships in the golf industry are well known, and we appreciate what he brought to our team. We wish Paul the best in his future endeavors."

Azinger himself said that he would miss working with his colleagues. During his career, Azinger has been an analyst for over 100 major championships and tournaments.

“I have treasured working beside Dan Hicks and the other talented NBC broadcasters as well as lead producer Tommy Roy and all those behind the scenes. They are a remarkable team, and I will miss them tremendously. My thanks to them and the countless others who have supported me and helped me along the way during my work in television," Azinger said via Golf Digest.

There have been no official comments on who will be replacing Paul Azinger in the booth.