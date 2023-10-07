PGA Tour x LIV Golf deal to be delayed as players demand ‘more power’

The PGA Tour's deal with LIV Golf may not be finalized by the December 31 deadline due to player demands for 'more power.'

In a shocking development in June, the two rival groups announced a partnership to create a unified entity in the future. The details of the deal were expected to be discussed and decided upon by the end of this year. However, it is likely to be postponed because players are dissatisfied with their current level of influence.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the U.S. Department of Justice still has antitrust concerns, and PGA Tour players are seeking equity in the new arrangement. The new deadline has not been announced.

A couple of months ago, Tiger Woods was added as the sixth player-member to the PGA Tour board of directors, joining Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson. This move gave players 50% of the votes on the board.

Monahan had agreed to a few more player requests, such as involving players in significant decision-making in the future. He had also agreed to keep player directors' special advisor, Colin Neville of the Raine Group, fully informed about future negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF regarding the framework agreement.

The PGA Tour also granted player directors full authority to approve or reject any changes to the tour with respect to the framework agreement. However, the players do not seem to be satisfied with this and are concerned about having a proper share in the new entity.

Besides, there are a few more things to be discussed, such as the financial details of PIF's investment in PGA Tour Enterprises. The framework states that the PIF will have the first right to refuse the additional investments.

With the framework agreement not being finalized on time, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will have separate schedules next year.

LIV Golf to not hold events on Trump courses in 2024: Reports

After hosting LIV Golf events in the first two seasons, the Trump-owned course may not have an opportunity to host an event in the 2024 calendar year.

While LIV Golf's 2024 schedule has yet to be announced, Sports Illustrated reported that Trump-owned properties are highly unlikely to host events on the Saudi-backed circuit in 2024.

During the inaugural season, two of the LIV events took place on Trump's courses. This year, LIV Golf DC and LIV Golf Bedminster were held on Trump National Golf Courses, and the season finale, the Team Championship, is also scheduled to be played at Trump's Miami-based Doral golf course.

According to Sports Illustrated, the new season's opener at Mayakoba will be held from February 2 to 4, and the team championship will most likely take place in South Florida. So far, only Mayakoba, Valderrama, and The Greenbrier in West Virginia have been approved as venues.

Possible venues outside the U.S. may include Mexico, Spain, Jeddah, Adelaide, Hong Kong, England, Singapore, and South Korea. Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Oklahoma City, West Virginia, and Florida are some of the venues for U.S. events.