"Players become so voracious” – Alan Shipnuck replies to Justin Thomas over ‘we’re sick’ remark over his book

Golf writer Alan Shipnuck's new book "LIV And LET Die" has been making the headlines of late. The book talks about golfers' decision to join LIV Golf and the controversial statements made by them.

Last month, American golfer Justin Thomas spoke about the book by resharing an excerpt that talks about Rory McIlroy. Thomas said golfers were sick of Alan Shipnuck.

Last week at the launch of his book, the golf author discussed Justin Thomas' statement in a conversation with The Times. Alan said:

"Players become so voracious and if anybody else tries to get a few crumbs you're a bad guy. I have four kids to put through college and I write books for a living. I don't think I need to apologise for that to Justin Thomas. It's never enough for these players. It's a bottomless pit."

He also spoke about his book, saying:

"We are in the most volatile moment in the history of professional golf, and there's been two years of finger-pointing and name-calling, and his critique is I'm not writing more positive stories. I didn't create this situation, I'm just recording it. These pro golfers want money and fame but don't want the scrutiny."

Alan Shipnuck's book "LIV and LET Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf" will be released on October 17.

"And LIV players…" - Brooks Koepka supported Justin Thomas' remark on Alan Shipnuck

Last month, CBS reporter, Kyle Porter posted an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck's latest book regarding Rory McIlroy. The reporter posted a statement from an anonymous source saying:

“F**k Rory. I’m so sick of hearing how he’s some kind of hero who is saving golf. He’s bought and paid for like everybody else, it’s just that his money is coming from the other side... That he is being held up as some kind of savior on Twitter and by all the fanboys with their shitty podcasts tells you how little people really understand what’s going on.”

Justin Thomas reshared the post on his X account, speaking on behalf of Tour players. He wrote:

"I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous."

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka also supported Thomas' remark. He wrote:

"And LIV players…"

Justin Thomas last played at the Ryder Cup and has been enjoying a vacation in Rome. Meanwhile, Koepka recently competed at the LIV Golf Jeddah event, when he registered a victory over Talor Gooch.