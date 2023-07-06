"Put Talor Gooch in the Golf Hall of Fame" - Fans react to Branden Grace's LIV events are all Major championship quality claim

South African golfer Branden Grace's recent claim that all LIV events are of the same quality as Major championships has been met with widespread ridicule by golf fans on social media.

The statements were made by Branden Grace from the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, London. There, Grace's team, Stinger GC, held a press conference in its capacity as the defending champions of LIV London.

The following is part of Branden Grace's statement (via Golf Monthly):

“Everything is just getting stronger and better. The teams are stronger now. There's more guys, hopefully more guys coming to make it even stronger. To finish one-two-three I don't think is going to happen pretty soon if ever again."

"The fields are getting stronger. We just have to keep playing good golf. We've got 14 Majors out here now, so we have to play really well."

Branden Grace's words went viral immediately on social media and fans did not hold back in their ciriticism of the golfer's comment.

Here are some of the posts from Twitter users on the matter:

"Put Talor Gooch in the Golf Hall of Fame immediately."

"Hey @BrandenGrace, blink twice if you need help"

Branden Grace and major winners on the LIV Golf circuit

Since turning pro in 2007, Branden Grace has never won a major tournament. In his 15 years as a professional, he recorded two victories on the PGA Tour and nine on the European Tour. In terms of major tournaments, his best result was a third place finish in the 2015 PGA Championship.

The LIV Golf circuit features 13 players who have won at least one edition of a major. They are Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed.

All have had at least one of their victories in the last 10 years. Phil Mickelson, with six major victories, and Brooks Koepka, with five, stand out as the most decorated golfers on the Saudi-backed tour.

