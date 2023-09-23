“The Americans played incredible” - Leona Maguire says the European Solheim Cup team ‘will never give up’ after making a strong comeback

Leona Maguire outperformed expectations on Day 1 of the Solheim Cup to hand the European side a lifeline. The Irish golfer chipped in for a birdie at the last to grab a crucial fourball win and paved the way for her team’s comeback against the US.

The 28-year-old’s point came when the opposition was on the path to a big day-one lead at Finca Cortesin. Maguire helped her side come back from 4-0 down. The US team’s lead was the biggest in the history of the Solheim Cup.

Addressing the same, the LPGA star noted that the “Americans played incredible” on the opening day. However, she added that her side would “never give up” and will fight for the comeback.

Speaking after the Solheim Cup Day 1 on Friday, Leona Maguire was quoted as saying by the Independent:

“The Americans obviously played incredible this morning. You have to play some really good golf to win a point, or even a half a point in these matches… We will never give up. And I think we showed that out there today.”

Maguire went on to laud her team and even gave a special nod to Georgia Hall, who fought alongside her for Europe’s first point in Spain.

On this, she said:

“I feel like we played great all day, and it would have been really annoying not to come away with a point. Georgia (Hall) kept it together on the front nine and I holed a couple on the back and it’s nice to finish off in style.”

It is pertinent to note that the US took a runaway lead early on Friday. However, Europe battled back in the afternoon fourballs. Maguire and Hall never trailed all day while playing against Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu.

Despite Thompson’s eagle two on the 14th and Lilia Vu’s birdie two on the 17th, Maguire and Hall managed to snatch the win at the par-five 18th thanks to her clutch chip shot.

The side won the session 3-1, taking the final score 5-3 after going 4-0 down in the first round. With 20 points still up for grabs over the weekend, Maguire’s side will look to complete the comeback and take the trophy home.

Solheim Cup Saturday morning matches (local time)

Match 9, 8:10 am – Lilia Vu/Jennifer Kupcho vs. Emily Kristine Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda

Match 10, 8:22 am – Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang vs. Anna Nordqvist/Leona Maguire

Match 11, 8:34 am – Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz vs. Georgia Hall/Celine Boutier

Match 12, 8:46 am – Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee vs. Maja Stark/Linn Grant

More details on the 2023 Solheim Cup will be updated as the event progresses.