Watch: Adrian Meronk takes the first tee shot of the 2024 DP World Tour season at the Australian PGA Championship

Adrian Meronk had the pleasure of taking the inaugural tee shot of the 2024 DP World Tour season at the Australian PGA Championship. The Polish golfer has been competing in his 100th DP World Tour tournament and was fortunate to start the game.

The 2023 season of the European Tour concluded with the completion of the DP World Tour Championship last week. Nicolai Hojgaard won the season-ending tournament, and Rory McIlroy finished in the top position on the Race to Dubai list.

This week, the DP World Tour players traveled to Australia for the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled from Thursday, November 23, to Sunday, November 26. The tournament completed its first round on Thursday when Adrian Meronk took the first shot.

DP World Tour shared a video of Meronk's shot on its X account with a caption saying:

"The first tee shot of the 2024 DP World Tour Season. @AdrianMeronk had the pleasure of being the first tee shot of the season during his 100th start on the DP World Tour."

Following the first round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, Meronk finished in a tie for 16th place with Cam Davis, Elvis Smylie, Joaquin Niemann, Simon Hawkes, Josh Geary, David Micheluzzi, Rod Pampling, Marc Leishman, Aaron Pike, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ben Eccles, Kazuki Higa, Lukas Menecz and Andrew Kelly.

Joel Moscatel topped the leaderboard of the tournament with a score of under -8. Min Woo Lee settled in second place, followed by John Lyras in third place. Adam Scott tied for fourth place with Connor Syme, Lucas Herbert, Ryo Hisastune, Sam Brazel and Connor McKinney.

Adrian Meronk's 2022-23 DP World Tour season

Adrian Meronk started the 2022-23 DP World Tour season playing at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. He finished in T34 position at the tournament after playing four rounds of 68-67-74-72 and then went on to win the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Meronk settled for the T10 position at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He had an exceptionally amazing season. He won three tournaments in the 2022-23 season and had four top-10 finishes. He had only missed the cut in one tournament, the Dubai Desert Classic, and was impressive throughout the season.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Adrian Meronk played in the 2022-23 DP World Tour:

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: T34

ISPS Handa Australian Open: 1

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T10

Dubai Desert Classic: Missed Cut

Ras al Khaimah Championship: T4

Korea Championship: T21

DS Automobiles Italian Open: 1

KLM Open: T5

BMW International Open: T3

Betfred British Masters: T15

D+D Real Czech Masters: T62

Omega European Masters: T13

Horizon Irish Open: T23

BMW PGA Championship: T28

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T114

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: 1

Nedbank Golf Challenge: T15

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai: T32

Having turned professional in 2016, Meronk has won five tournaments. He has won four on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour of Australasia.