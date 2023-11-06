WATCH: LPGA Tour players ft. Riley Rennell and Paula Reto talk about finding relaxation with their ‘four-legged companions’

Riley Rennell, Paula Reto, and other LPGA stars recently, in a collaboration video with Zinus Mattress USA, spoke about their pet dogs and how much they miss them when they are out for a tournament.

The golfers tell everything about their dogs, from how their dog is unable to accompany them to tournaments to how much they like hanging out with them. LPGA shared the video on their official X account with the caption:

"A common theme among LPGA Tour players? Their dogs help them relax"

In the video, LPGA golfers went on to talk about how they miss their dogs since they can’t travel with them.

Bailey Tardey first confessed how much she missed her dog. She said:

“I can bring him (the dog) to the tournaments that I drive to, but he’s big he can’t really fly unless he goes under the plane but he’s really great and he’s really relaxed.”

Riley Rennell then said how she takes a small squashy thing to cuddle with because she can't bring her furry friend:

“Something I do take with me that’s kind of funny is I take this little squashy, like blob seal with me because my dog can’t always come with me, so I feel like I need something to cuddle, so the little seal helps me sleep too.”

Furthermore, Paula Reto joined the conversation and said:

“So I have dogs … Three dogs … I love to hang out with them for the walks, the dog park, that kind of stuff.”

She further added:

"They rely on us as humans, and we take care of them. And it’s just something we’ve adapted, and I enjoy it.”

LPGA Stars Riley Rennell and Paula Reto’s 2022-2023 season

Riley Rennell had a poor season this year, as she participated in 13 events and missed making the cut for 10 of them.

However, her performance in the other three tournaments was also lackluster. She finished T67 in the Lotte Championship, T69 in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, and T53 at the Portland Classic.

On the other hand, Paula Reto had an average season as she participated in 24 events, making the cut for 11 events.

Her best finish was in the T6 position at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournaments of Champions. Her other best finish was in the T223 position at the Kroger Queen City Championship.