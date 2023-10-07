WATCH: Mason Andersen loses the lead in Korn Ferry Tour Championship after a wayward triple-bogey 

Mason Andersen is currently at the Victoria National Golf Club playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. After being placed on top of the table, he eventually slipped to tie for the third spot after he hit a forgettable triple bogey on the 14th hole.

The Korn Ferry Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Andersen could be seen hitting a shot from the bushes at the venue. Watch the video here:

Mason Andersen started off his Korn Ferry Tour Championship campaign with a brilliant bogey-free 8 under 64 in the first round on Thursday. His scorecard included seven birdies.

Later on, the 24-year-old golfer shot a decent round of 1 under 71 on Friday. He carded five birdies, but his scorecard also had two bogeys and a double bogey.

As of writing this article, Andersen has completed 17 holes on day three. He has carded three birdies, a bogey, and a triple bogey.

How has Mason Andersen performed on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023?

The 24-year-old American golfer has made 24 starts this season. He has missed the cut in nine of them. His best performance came at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he finished tied for second on the leaderboard.

Mason Andersen has recorded nine top-25 finishes, out of which he has finished three times inside the top 10.

Back in July, he withdrew from the NV5 Invitational after playing the first round.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Mason Andersen in the 2023 season on the Korn Ferry Tour:

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic - T51

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic - T34

The Panama Championship - T24

Astara Golf Championship - Missed the Cut

Club Car Championship - T25

Astara Chile Classic - T7

Veritex Bank Championship - Missed the Cut

LECOM Suncoast Classic - Missed the Cut

HomeTown Lenders Championship - Missed the Cut

AdventHealth Championship - T5

Visit Knoxville Open - T41

UNC Health Championship - T34

BMW Charity Pro-Am - Missed the Cut

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open - T12

Compliance Solutions Championship - T17

Memorial Health Championship - Missed the Cut

The Ascendant - T25

Price Cutter Charity Championship - Missed the Cut

NV5 Invitational - Withdrawn

Utah Championship - 74

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna - Missed the Cut

Magnit Championship - Missed the Cut

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron - T43

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - T2

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship - T18

Mason Andersen has accumulated a total wealth of $269,056 playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. He currently stands 42nd with 736 points on the Tour rankings.