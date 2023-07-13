Watch: Rory McIlroy has an excellent start at the Scottish Open 2023

Rory McIlroy made a birdie on the first hole of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He recently teed off for the inaugural round at The Renaissance Club alongside the defending Champion Xander Schauffele on the 10th hole.

The game has begun in Scotland, with Mcllroy taking the lead after seven holes. He has made five birdies so far and is one stroke ahead of Thomas Detry in the competition.

The PGA Tour shared a small clip of Rory McIlroy hitting a birdie. Watch the video below:

One user commented that Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund CEO Yasir-Al-Rumayyan would love to watch McIlroy's impressive performance.

"Yasir loves it. His new Captain! Remember when you sold Rory out?" he wrote.

During a recent Senate hearing on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, the Saudi circuit offered Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods ownership in its teams in exchange for agreeing to compete in ten LIV events. However, neither golfer has provided an update on the deal.

McIlroy, incidentally, has struggled with his game in the last few months. He also failed to make the cut at The Players Championship in March. So far in 2023, the Northern Irish golfer has won only one event, the Dubai Desert Classic, which was contested at Majilis from January 26 to January 30.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the only event before the commencement of the 2023 Open Championship, and it will serve as a warm-up tournament for the golfers before the major.

McIlroy is trying to add another major title to his resume and will be hoping to win the second event of the year this week.

Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

According to SportsLine, with odds points of +850, Rory McIlroy is the second-best bet to win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. The 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler tops the charts with odds points of +700.

Scheffler has been in good form and can win the title this week. He was recently awarded the ESPYS Best Golfer of the Year award for his remarkable performance this season.

Here are the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open odds points:

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rickie Fowler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +3400

Justin Rose +3400

Min Woo Lee +3400

Max Homa +4200

Justin Thomas +4500

Sungjae Im +4800

Wyndham Clark +4800

Adam Scott +5000

Ludvig Aberg +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5500

Adrian Meronk +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Robert Macintyre +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Brian Harman +7500

Ryan Fox +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Sahith Theegala +8500

Alex Noren +9500

Gary Woodland +9500

Eric Cole +10000

Alexander Bjork +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Jordan Smith +12000

Seamus Power +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Yannik Paul +12000

Daniel Hillier +12000

Thomas Detry +13000

Joost Luiten +14000

Pablo Larrazabal +14000

Matthieu Pavon +14000

Calum Hill +15000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000

Keith Mitchell +16000

Richie Ramsay +16000

Maximilian Kieffer +17000

Antoine Rozner +17000

Matthew Jordan +17000

Billy Horschel +17000

C.T. Pan +19000

Padraig Harrington +19000

Austin Eckroat +19000

Brandon Wu +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Adrian Otaegui +21000

J. T. Poston +21000

Garrick Higgo +21000

Guido Migliozzi +21000

Tom Hoge +21000

Ewen Ferguson +21000

The tournament will wrap up the finale on Sunday, July 16.

