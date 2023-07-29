WATCH: Tom Hoge scores superb eagle on 18 to move inside top-10 at the 3M Open

Tom Hoge has breached the top 10 at the 3M Open, which is being held at the TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. Currently nearing the end of his third round, Tom Hoge sits at 4 under par for the day.

With a total of -9 after almost three rounds, Hoge is currently tied for 9th place, alongside golfers like Dylan Wu and Emilian Grillo. Starting on the back nine, Hoge shot a fantastic eagle on the rather hard 18th hole to move himself into the top 10.

The shot was from far away and Hoge hit it with utmost accuracy, allowing the ball to find the hole with ease. The shot received praise from comentators, who were pleasently surprised by it.

He moves inside the top 10 @3MOpen. Eagle on No. 18 for @HogeGolf 🦅

Tom Hoge currently sits five shots off the sole leader, Lee Hodges. Bill Horschel, Tony Finau, Bradt Snedeker and several other golfers are also in the mix to potentially pick up a win at the 3M Open this weekend.

Lee Hodges leads 3M Open, Justin Thomas faces another tough cut

Lee Hodges has been having a good weekend at the 3M Open, leading through the second and the third rounds. Hodges birdied four of his last six holes during the second round to end his day with a 7 under par.

In the process, he also broke the 36-hole 3M Open record set by Bryson DeChambeau by shooting a total of 127 over the two days. Speaking after the second round he said (via ESPN):

"I've got a great attitude out there. Me and my caddie [Andrew Medley], we're 70-something on the points list. Like what do we have to lose, you know? We've committed to every shot we've hit so far, which has been great. We'll continue to do it, because what do we have to lose."

However, Justin Thomas has not had the same luck as Hoge. He has crashed out once again, failing to make the cut in what is starting to look like a particularly disastrous year for the golfer.

His spot on the Ryder Cup team is also looking to be in great jeapordy if his performance continues to dwindle.