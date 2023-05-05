What happens if Sergio Garcia fails to pay the DP World Tour fine? All you need to know

Sergio Garcia is the only player to not pay his fine for breaking the DP World Tour's code of conduct. DP World Tour announced on Thursday, May 4, that 16 out of 17 players who have joined LIV Golf paid the fine that was imposed on them after they played on the Saudi-backed circuit events last year.

The fine was imposed on the 17 players last June for participating in LIV Golf events and was upheld last month when an independent panel appointed by Sports Resolutions gave the decision in DP World Tour's favor.

Court said in the decision that the Tour can fine and suspend players for breaking the code of conduct. The statement read:

"Sergio Garcia has not paid his £100,000 fine, nor has he given any indication that he intends to. We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel's decision."

The 16 players who have submitted their fines are Wade Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Adrian Otaegui, Richard Bland, Shaun Norris, Justin Harding, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, Pablo Larrazabal, Branden Grace, and Laurie Canter.

The DP World Tour further stated that it will announce further sanctions on the players who broke the Conflicting Tournament Regulation.

"Details of further sanctions for players who breached the Conflicting Tournament Regulation by playing in subsequent conflicting events without a release, will be announced next week."

Sergio Garcia along with Richard Bland, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood announced their resignation from the European Tour on Wednesday, May 3. This meant they are out of contention for the 2023 Ryder Cup as one needs to be a member of the DP World Tour to feature in the European squad.

Garcia has a record for most points in Ryder Cup with 28.5 in 9 appearances. He also has recorded the most wins with 25 victories.

What's next for Sergio Garcia?

Sergio Garcia will next be seen playing at the LIV Golf from May 12 to 14 in Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club. Garcia is yet to win on Saudi backed tour and his best finish this year came in the fifth and most recent event on LIV Golf League 2023 at Singapore. He finished second, behind Talor Gooch at Sentosa Golf Club.

With 26th, ninth, 45th, 14th, and second place finishes in five events, the Spaniard sits at eighth in the season standings so far with 46 points.

The season opener at Mayakoba was won by Charles Howell III, followed by Danny Lee's win at Tucson. Brooks Koepka, who finished T2 at Masters triumphed at the Orlando. Talor Gooch has won two back-to-back events with victory at Adelaide and Singapore.

Gooch leads the season standings in the individual portion and 4Aces GC captained by Dustin Johnson is leading in the team portion.

Here are the individual standings at the moment:

1 Talor Gooch:92

2 Peter Uihlein: 73

3 Charles Howell III: 69

4 Brooks Koepka: 66

5 Carlos Ortiz: 54

Here are the team standings:

1. 4 Aces GC 96

2. Torque GC 64

3. Fireballs GC 62

4. RangeGoats GC 59

5. Crushers GC 56

