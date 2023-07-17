What is inside Vincent Norrman’s bag? Barbasol Championship 2023 champion’s WITB explored

Vincent Norrman won the first PGA Tour event of his career at the 2023 Barbasol Championship. He finished with a score of 22-under to tie up with English golfer Nathan Kimsey. They competed in an incredible playoff where Norrman secured his maiden victory.
The Swedish golfer used Titleist golf gear. He played with a Titleist TSR3 driver, while his woods were of TaylorMade. Norrman uses Vokey wedges in his tournaments.
Here is what's in Vincent Norrman's bag according to GWRX:
- Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees)
- Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX
- 3-Wood: TaylorMade Sim (15 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Your specs Grey 7 X
- 5-Wood: Taylor-Made Sim
- Irons: 620 CB, 620 MB
- Wedges: Vokey Design SM9
Vincent Norrman's current statistics
According to Titleist's official website, Vincent Norrman is presently placed seventh in making the most eagles this season, with a statistical point total of 92.8.
Here are Vincent Norrman's most recent statistical results:
Eagles (Holes par)
- Result: 92.8
- Rank: 7
All-around ranking
- Result: 506
- Rank: 26
Sand Save Percentage
- Result: 46.59%
- Rank: 145
Strokes gained putting
- Result: -0.192
- Rank: 138
Total driving
- Result: 134
- Rank: 22
Scoring Average
- Result: 70.814
- Rank: 81
Money leaders
- Result: $1,473,768
- Rank: 88
Greens in regulation percentage
- Result: 69.07%
- Rank: 16
Birdie Average
- Result: 4.13
- Rank: 22
Driving accuracy percentage
- Result: 57.36%
- Rank: 122
Driving distance
- Result: 313.2
- Rank: 12
World ranking
- Result: .80
- Rank: 164
SG: off-the-tee
- Result: 0.375
- Rank: 32
SG: approach the green
- Result: 0.000
- Rank: 107
FedEx Cup Reg. Season Points
- Result: 602
- Rank: 61
"I'm lost for words"- Vincent Norrman talks about his victory at the Barbasol Championship 2023
Vincent Norrman made a birdie on the first hole of the 2023 Barbasol Championship. On Thursday, July 13, he carded six birdies, two bogeys, and one eagle to finish the opening round with a total of 66.
Norrman began the second round by birdieing the opening hole. He scored four birdies on the front nine holes and three more on the back nine holes to finish with a 67 on Friday.
He shot 67 in the third round, with six birdies, three bogeys, and one eagle. On Sunday, July 16, he continued to surprise with his fantastic game, carding seven birdies and one bogey.
Vincent Norrman won the tournament after defeating Nathan Kimsey in a sudden playoff. Speaking of his victory, Norrman said:
"I don't think I can process this for a while. I'm lost for words."
"I hit a really good tee shot, I thought. I had a pretty tough lie, downhill left to right usually comes out left on me and that kind of flared right. That was a pretty tricky chip as well and I just put a good strike on it and hit it up there close," he added.
Having turned pro in 2021, Norrman won his first PGA Tour event on July 16.