What is inside Vincent Norrman’s bag? Barbasol Championship 2023 champion’s WITB explored

Vincent Norrman won the first PGA Tour event of his career at the 2023 Barbasol Championship. He finished with a score of 22-under to tie up with English golfer Nathan Kimsey. They competed in an incredible playoff where Norrman secured his maiden victory.

The Swedish golfer used Titleist golf gear. He played with a Titleist TSR3 driver, while his woods were of TaylorMade. Norrman uses Vokey wedges in his tournaments.

Here is what's in Vincent Norrman's bag according to GWRX:

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX

3-Wood: TaylorMade Sim (15 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Your specs Grey 7 X

5-Wood: Taylor-Made Sim

Irons: 620 CB, 620 MB

Wedges: Vokey Design SM9

Vincent Norrman's current statistics

According to Titleist's official website, Vincent Norrman is presently placed seventh in making the most eagles this season, with a statistical point total of 92.8.

Here are Vincent Norrman's most recent statistical results:

Eagles (Holes par)

Result: 92.8

Rank: 7

All-around ranking

Result: 506

Rank: 26

Sand Save Percentage

Result: 46.59%

Rank: 145

Strokes gained putting

Result: -0.192

Rank: 138

Total driving

Result: 134

Rank: 22

Scoring Average

Result: 70.814

Rank: 81

Money leaders

Result: $1,473,768

Rank: 88

Greens in regulation percentage

Result: 69.07%

Rank: 16

Birdie Average

Result: 4.13

Rank: 22

Driving accuracy percentage

Result: 57.36%

Rank: 122

Driving distance

Result: 313.2

Rank: 12

World ranking

Result: .80

Rank: 164

SG: off-the-tee

Result: 0.375

Rank: 32

SG: approach the green

Result: 0.000

Rank: 107

FedEx Cup Reg. Season Points

Result: 602

Rank: 61

"I'm lost for words"- Vincent Norrman talks about his victory at the Barbasol Championship 2023

Vincent Norrman made a birdie on the first hole of the 2023 Barbasol Championship. On Thursday, July 13, he carded six birdies, two bogeys, and one eagle to finish the opening round with a total of 66.

Norrman began the second round by birdieing the opening hole. He scored four birdies on the front nine holes and three more on the back nine holes to finish with a 67 on Friday.

He shot 67 in the third round, with six birdies, three bogeys, and one eagle. On Sunday, July 16, he continued to surprise with his fantastic game, carding seven birdies and one bogey.

Vincent Norrman won the tournament after defeating Nathan Kimsey in a sudden playoff. Speaking of his victory, Norrman said:

"I don't think I can process this for a while. I'm lost for words."

"I hit a really good tee shot, I thought. I had a pretty tough lie, downhill left to right usually comes out left on me and that kind of flared right. That was a pretty tricky chip as well and I just put a good strike on it and hit it up there close," he added.

Having turned pro in 2021, Norrman won his first PGA Tour event on July 16.