What is South African amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht's height?

South African golfer Christo Lamprecht has stormed onto the scene of the 2023 Open Championship and is currently sitting in the joint lead after Thursday's (July 20) round. The 22-year-old is an amateur golfer and is studying and playing collegiate golf at Georgia Tech.

One might be impressed by the youngster's golfing technique and play, but a particular thing especially stands out about him - his height. He stands at a staggering 6 foot 8 inches tall, making him one of the tallest golfers in history.

Hailing from Western Cape, Christo Lamprecht is taking part in his first major and pro event at the 2023 Open Championship. He won the Amateur Golf Championship at the Hillside Golf Club in early 2023, which gave him an exemption into the 2023 Open, 2023 Masters, and 2024 US Open.

Christo Lamprecht has since then shot a round of 66, and sits at -5 after the first round of the Open Championship, impressive for his first-ever pro event. The Open is currently being held at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England.

Christo Lamprecht's amateur golf career so far

Lamprecht became the youngest-ever golfer to win the 2017 South African Amateur Championship at the age of 16. In 2018, Lamprecht became the first international champion of the East of Ireland Amateur Tournament.

He has made his appearance at the South African Open Championship four times and became the youngest player in the field in 2014. In 2019, Laprecht came second at the Southern Cape Amateur Open and the All Africa Juniors Challenge. He also went on to win the Junior Golf World Cup in Japan with the South African team.

Christo Lamprecht joined Georgia Tech in 2020 to study Business Administration and also pursue a collegiate golf career. He plays with the Georgia Tech College Golf Yellow Jackets Team, where he became the All-American award finalist.

Lamprecht competed at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup, where he went 3-1 to help the Internation team defeat the American team. At the 2022 Amateur Championship, he tied for sixth place. Now, he currently sits third in the World Amateur golf rankings.