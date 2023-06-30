Create

When will Peter Kuest resume playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Friday tee times explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jun 30, 2023 10:48 GMT
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One(image via getty)

Peter Kuest, who has made waves in the golf world, is poised to continue to play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday (June 30). His skill and passion have captivated onlookers with his powerful strokes and accurate shots.

On Day 2, Peter Kuest is set to tee off from the 10th hole at 8:24 a.m. He will be followed by Carl Yuan and Aldrich Potgieter. As these players compete for a spot on the leaderboard, this grouping offers a thrilling exhibition of golfing talent.

The trio's early morning start sets the tone for an action-packed round, with each player wanting to capitalize on the favorable morning conditions to climb up the Rocket Mortgage Championship rankings.

.@peter_kuest and @taylormooregolf are leading the way after one round of the #RocketMortgageClassic. https://t.co/hriS4zFhY8

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 tee times have been announced, indicating which golfers will start their rounds from the first and tenth tees. The event organizers have assembled a diverse group of players at both beginning points to ensure an even distribution of ability and excitement throughout the competition.

Austin Eckroat, Harry Higgs, and Matt Wallace will start their rounds early in the morning, with tee times ranging from 6:45 am to 8:57 am. The early morning tee times allow these renowned golfers to set the pace and make their presence felt from the start.

Golfers like Vince Whaley, Justin Thomas, and Chesson Hadley, on the other hand, will begin their rounds from the 10th tee, with tee times ranging from 6:45 am to 8:57 am.

Peter Kuest's standings at Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

In the ongoing Rocket Mortgage Championship 2023, several players are exhibiting their remarkable performances.

Peter Kuest of the United States and Taylor Moore of the United States are tied for first place with a total score of -8. He showed off his outstanding abilities in the most recent round, carding an incredible 64, while Moore also shone with a 64.

These amazing achievements have propelled them to the top of the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting clash for the Rocket Mortgage Championship title.

On Monday, @Peter_Kuest secured his spot @RocketClassic via open qualifying.After a career low round today, Kuest currently leads by one at Detroit Golf Club. https://t.co/p9nZzIR4wV

Close behind them is Sam Ryder of the United States, who is now in third place with a total score of -7. Ryder demonstrated his golfing talent by finishing the round with a score of 65, putting him within striking distance of the leaders.

As the tournament unfolds, these outstanding golfers, along with the rest of the field, will compete for domination, eager to make their mark and climb the rankings.

Tee timings for Rocket Mortgage Championship 2023 (All times ET)

TeeTimeGroup
1st6:45 AMAustin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu
1st6:56 AMHarry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott
1st7:07 AMSatoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda
1st7:18 AMMartin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings
1st7:29 AMMatt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd
1st7:40 AMAdam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt
1st7:51 AMCody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon
1st8:02 AMJonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg
1st8:13 AMRyan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander
1st8:24 AMBrice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim
1st8:35 AMJason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue
1st8:46 AMScott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier
1st8:57 AMMichael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson
1st12:10 PMKevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers
1st12:21 PMBrian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky
1st12:32 PMRussell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall
1st12:43 PMNick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
1st12:54 PMKeegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
1st1:05 PMTony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
1st1:16 PMDavis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover
1st1:27 PMNate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman
1st1:38 PMDanny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg
1st1:49 PMChristiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson
1st2:00 PMCharley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander
1st2:11 PMTrevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett
1st2:22 PMBrent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman
10th6:45 AMVince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy
10th6:56 AMBen Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak
10th7:07 AMAustin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman
10th7:18 AMSepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin
10th7:29 AMTaylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman
10th7:40 AMJustin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
10th7:51 AMTom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson
10th8:02 AMRyan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati
10th8:13 AMMark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor
10th8:24 AMChesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower
10th8:35 AMRyan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry
10th8:46 AMMatti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent
10th8:57 AMKevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin
10th12:10 PMMartin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim
10th12:21 PMAlex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II
10th12:32 PMRobby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman
10th12:43 PMJ.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan
10th12:54 PMChad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker
10th1:05 PMNico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin
10th1:16 PMLuke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long
10th1:27 PMC.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren
10th1:38 PMScott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Taylor Pendrith
10th1:49 PMDylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu
10th2:00 PMKyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou
10th2:11 PMCarl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter
10th2:22 PMTrevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

NOTE: Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday's play.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
