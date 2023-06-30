When will Peter Kuest resume playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Friday tee times explored

Peter Kuest, who has made waves in the golf world, is poised to continue to play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday (June 30). His skill and passion have captivated onlookers with his powerful strokes and accurate shots.
On Day 2, Peter Kuest is set to tee off from the 10th hole at 8:24 a.m. He will be followed by Carl Yuan and Aldrich Potgieter. As these players compete for a spot on the leaderboard, this grouping offers a thrilling exhibition of golfing talent.
The trio's early morning start sets the tone for an action-packed round, with each player wanting to capitalize on the favorable morning conditions to climb up the Rocket Mortgage Championship rankings.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 tee times have been announced, indicating which golfers will start their rounds from the first and tenth tees. The event organizers have assembled a diverse group of players at both beginning points to ensure an even distribution of ability and excitement throughout the competition.
Austin Eckroat, Harry Higgs, and Matt Wallace will start their rounds early in the morning, with tee times ranging from 6:45 am to 8:57 am. The early morning tee times allow these renowned golfers to set the pace and make their presence felt from the start.
Golfers like Vince Whaley, Justin Thomas, and Chesson Hadley, on the other hand, will begin their rounds from the 10th tee, with tee times ranging from 6:45 am to 8:57 am.
Peter Kuest's standings at Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023
In the ongoing Rocket Mortgage Championship 2023, several players are exhibiting their remarkable performances.
Peter Kuest of the United States and Taylor Moore of the United States are tied for first place with a total score of -8. He showed off his outstanding abilities in the most recent round, carding an incredible 64, while Moore also shone with a 64.
These amazing achievements have propelled them to the top of the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting clash for the Rocket Mortgage Championship title.
Close behind them is Sam Ryder of the United States, who is now in third place with a total score of -7. Ryder demonstrated his golfing talent by finishing the round with a score of 65, putting him within striking distance of the leaders.
As the tournament unfolds, these outstanding golfers, along with the rest of the field, will compete for domination, eager to make their mark and climb the rankings.
Tee timings for Rocket Mortgage Championship 2023 (All times ET)
NOTE: Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday's play.