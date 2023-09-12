Where is the 2023 Fortinet Championship being played? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship will take place from September 14 to 17 at the Silverado Resort and Spa-North Course.
The tournament was first staged in 2007 as Fry's Electronics Open and then changed to Frys.com Open in 2008. It was again renamed to Safeway Open before finally being named as the Fortinet Championship in 2021.
Silverado's North Course has been hosting the PGA Tour event from 1968 through 1980 and the Fortinet Championship since 2007.
Silverado Resort and Spa is a popular resort in Napa County, California. It is known for hosting golf tournaments. It is 1,200 acres in length and has two golf courses, North and South.
The golf course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1966 and was redesigned by Johnny Miller in 2011. The North Golf Course is around 7,166 yards, while the South Golf Course is around 6,612 yards.
Here are the Fortinet Championship winners over the years:
2022
- Winner: Max Homa
- Runner-up: Danny Willett
- Purse: 8,000,000
- Prize money: 1,440,000
2021
- Winner: Max Homa
- Runner-up: Maverick McNealy
- Purse: 7,000,000
- Prize money: 1,260,000
Safeway Open
2020
- Winner: Stewart Cink
- Runner-up: Harry Higgs
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Prize money: 1,188,000
2019
- Winner: Cameron Champ
- Runner-up: Adam Hadwin
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Prize money: 1,188,000
2018
- Winner: Kevin Tway
- Runner-up: Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker
- Purse: 6,400,000
- Prize money: 1,152,000
2017
- Winner: Brendan Steele
- Runner-up: Tony Finau
- Purse: 6,200,000
- Prize money: 1,116,000
2016
- Winner: Brendan Steele
- Runner-up: Patton Kizzire
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
Frys.com Open
2015
- Winner: Emiliano Grillo
- Runner-up: Kevin Na
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
2014
- Winner: Bae Sang-moon
- Runner-up: Steven Bowditch
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
2013
- Winner: Jimmy Walker
- Runner-up: Vijay Singh
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2012
- Winner: Jonas Blixt
- Runner-up: Jason Kokrak and Tim Petrovic
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2011
- Winner: Bryce Molder
- Runner-up: Briny Baird
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2010
- Winner: Rocco Mediate
- Runner-up: Alex Prugh and Bo Van Pelt
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2009
- Winner: Troy Matteson
- Runner-up: Rickie Fowler and Jamie Lovemark
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2008
- Winner: Cameron Beckman
- Runner-up: Kevin Sutherland
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
Fry's Electronics Open
2007
- Winner: Mike Weir
- Runner-up: Mark Hensby
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2023 Fortinet Championship schedule
The Fortinet Championship will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, September 14 and will run through the weekend to have its final round on Sunday, September 17.
Here is a schedule for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:
First round
Thursday, September 14
- Gates Open & 1st Tee Time 7:00 AM
Second round
Friday, September 15
- Gates Open & 1st Tee Time: 7:00 AM
Fortinet Championship concert series
- Doors open: 5:30 PM
- Concert: 7:00 PM
Third round
Saturday, September 16
- Gates Open & 1st Tee Time: 8:00 AM
Fortinet Championship concert series: 5:00 pm
- Doors Open: 5:00 PM
- Concert: 6:30 PM
Fourth round
Sunday, September 17
- Gates Open & 1st Tee Time | 8:00 AM