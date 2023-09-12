Where is the 2023 Fortinet Championship being played? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship will take place from September 14 to 17 at the Silverado Resort and Spa-North Course.

The tournament was first staged in 2007 as Fry's Electronics Open and then changed to Frys.com Open in 2008. It was again renamed to Safeway Open before finally being named as the Fortinet Championship in 2021.

Silverado's North Course has been hosting the PGA Tour event from 1968 through 1980 and the Fortinet Championship since 2007.

Silverado Resort and Spa is a popular resort in Napa County, California. It is known for hosting golf tournaments. It is 1,200 acres in length and has two golf courses, North and South.

The golf course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1966 and was redesigned by Johnny Miller in 2011. The North Golf Course is around 7,166 yards, while the South Golf Course is around 6,612 yards.

Here are the Fortinet Championship winners over the years:

2022

Winner: Max Homa

Runner-up: Danny Willett

Purse: 8,000,000

Prize money: 1,440,000

2021

Winner: Max Homa

Runner-up: Maverick McNealy

Purse: 7,000,000

Prize money: 1,260,000

Safeway Open

2020

Winner: Stewart Cink

Runner-up: Harry Higgs

Purse: 6,600,000

Prize money: 1,188,000

2019

Winner: Cameron Champ

Runner-up: Adam Hadwin

Purse: 6,600,000

Prize money: 1,188,000

2018

Winner: Kevin Tway

Runner-up: Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker

Purse: 6,400,000

Prize money: 1,152,000

2017

Winner: Brendan Steele

Runner-up: Tony Finau

Purse: 6,200,000

Prize money: 1,116,000

2016

Winner: Brendan Steele

Runner-up: Patton Kizzire

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

Frys.com Open

2015

Winner: Emiliano Grillo

Runner-up: Kevin Na

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

2014

Winner: Bae Sang-moon

Runner-up: Steven Bowditch

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

2013

Winner: Jimmy Walker

Runner-up: Vijay Singh

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2012

Winner: Jonas Blixt

Runner-up: Jason Kokrak and Tim Petrovic

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2011

Winner: Bryce Molder

Runner-up: Briny Baird

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2010

Winner: Rocco Mediate

Runner-up: Alex Prugh and Bo Van Pelt

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2009

Winner: Troy Matteson

Runner-up: Rickie Fowler and Jamie Lovemark

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2008

Winner: Cameron Beckman

Runner-up: Kevin Sutherland

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

Fry's Electronics Open

2007

Winner: Mike Weir

Runner-up: Mark Hensby

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2023 Fortinet Championship schedule

The Fortinet Championship will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, September 14 and will run through the weekend to have its final round on Sunday, September 17.

Here is a schedule for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

First round

Thursday, September 14

Gates Open & 1st Tee Time 7:00 AM

Second round

Friday, September 15

Gates Open & 1st Tee Time: 7:00 AM

Fortinet Championship concert series

Doors open: 5:30 PM

Concert: 7:00 PM

Third round

Saturday, September 16

Gates Open & 1st Tee Time: 8:00 AM

Fortinet Championship concert series: 5:00 pm

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Concert: 6:30 PM

Fourth round

Sunday, September 17

Gates Open & 1st Tee Time | 8:00 AM