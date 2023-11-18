Which pros are at risk of missing out on the PGA Tour cards for 2024? The top 125 bubble explored

The FedEx Cup fall season event will conclude this week with the competition of the 2023 RSM Classic. Golfers finishing in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will only retain their PGA Tour for the upcoming season.

The RSM Classic is the only hope for the players to get inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and retain their card for 2024. Players ranked between 116 and 135 can witness a change in their ranking following the 2023 RSM Classic.

Here is a list of the players who are at risk of losing their PGA Tour card in 2024:

116: Gary Woodland

117: Ben Martin

118: Nico Echavarria

119: Chad Ramey

120: Carl Yuan

121: Maverick McNealy

122: Peter Malnati

123: Matti Schmid

124: Andrew Novak

125: Doug Ghim

126: Troy Merritt

127: Henrik Norlander

128: Ryan Moore

129: Patton Kizzire

130: C.T. Pan

131: Ryan Palmer

132: Zecheng Dou

133: Austin Smotherman

134: Kramer Hickok

135: Scott Piercy

The golfers, who will finish in the top 126-150 in the FedEx Cup standings, can still compete in some PGA Tour events next year, while players finishing outside the top 150 will be at high risk of losing their card.

2023 FedEx Cup standings

Currently, Viktor Hovland sits in the top position of the 2023 FedEx Cup standings followed by Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

Hovland has had an amazing season on the PGA Tour. He won two back-to-back season-ending tournaments, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Golfers finishing in the 51-60 on FedEx Cup fall season points will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and The Genesis Invitational, while the top 125 will earn the PGA Tour cards.

Here is a list of the FedEx Cup standings before the RSM Classic:

1 Viktor Hovland

2 Xander Schauffele

3 Wyndham Clark

4 Rory McIlroy

5 Patrick Cantlay

T6 Tommy Fleetwood

T6 Collin Morikawa

T6 Scottie Scheffler

T9 Keegan Bradley

T9 Sam Burns

T9 Matt Fitzpatrick

T9 Max Homa

T9 Adam Schenk

T14 Russell Henley

T14 Sepp Straka

T16 Rickie Fowler

T16 Tyrrell Hatton

T18 Lucas Glover

T18 Jon Rahm

T20 Tony Finau

T20 Tom Kim

T20 Si Woo Kim

23 Brian Harman

24 Sungjae Im

25 Nick Taylor

26 Corey Conners

27 Jordan Spieth

28 Jason Day

T29 Emiliano Grillo

T29 Taylor Moore

31 Sahith Theegala

32 Chris Kirk

33 Denny McCarthy

34 Justin Rose

35 Andrew Putnam

36 Kurt Kitayama

37 Adam Svensson

38 Harris English

39 J.T. Poston

40 Lee Hodges

41 Seamus Power

42 Cameron Young

43 Eric Cole

44 Byeong Hun An

45 Adam Hadwin

46 Tom Hoge

47 Brendon Todd

48 Cam Davis

49 Patrick Rodgers

50 Hideki Matsuyama

51 Beau Hossler

52 Matt Kuchar

53 Mackenzie Hughes

54 Ben Griffin

55 Taylor Montgomery

56 Nick Hardy

57 Alex Smalley

58 Luke List

59 J.J. Spaun

60 Sam Ryder

61 Mark Hubbard

62 Stephan Jaeger

63 Thomas Detry

64 Alex Noren

65 Erik van Rooyen

66 Davis Riley

67 Brandon Wu

68 S.H. Kim

69 Keith Mitchell

70 Hayden Buckley

71 Justin Suh

72 Aaron Rai

73 Matt NeSmith

74 Sam Stevens

75 Camilo Villegas

76 Davis Thompson

77 Justin Thomas

78 K.H. Lee

79 Adam Scott

80 Vincent Norrman

81 Joel Dahmen

82 Michael Kim

83 Ben Taylor

84 Garrick Higgo

85 Robby Shelton

86 Taylor Pendrith

87 Austin Eckroat

88 Callum Tarren

89 Akshay Bhatia

90 Dylan Wu

91 Matt Wallace

92 Harry Hall

93 David Lingmerth

94 Nate Lashley

95 Shane Lowry

96 Ludvig Åberg

97 David Lipsky

98 Justin Lower

99 Will Gordon

100 Tyson Alexander

101 Carson Young

102 Danny Willett

103 Kevin Streelman

104 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

105 Zac Blair

106 Tyler Duncan

107 Aaron Baddeley

108 Chesson Hadley

109 Joseph Bramlett

110 Billy Horschel

111 Greyson Sigg

112 Kevin Yu

113 Scott Stallings

114 Chez Reavie

115 Martin Laird

The 2023 RSM Classic is underway from November 16 at the Sea Island Golf Club and will have its finale on November 19.