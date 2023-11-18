Which pros are at risk of missing out on the PGA Tour cards for 2024? The top 125 bubble explored

The FedEx Cup fall season event will conclude this week with the competition of the 2023 RSM Classic. Golfers finishing in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will only retain their PGA Tour for the upcoming season.
The RSM Classic is the only hope for the players to get inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and retain their card for 2024. Players ranked between 116 and 135 can witness a change in their ranking following the 2023 RSM Classic.
Here is a list of the players who are at risk of losing their PGA Tour card in 2024:
- 116: Gary Woodland
- 117: Ben Martin
- 118: Nico Echavarria
- 119: Chad Ramey
- 120: Carl Yuan
- 121: Maverick McNealy
- 122: Peter Malnati
- 123: Matti Schmid
- 124: Andrew Novak
- 125: Doug Ghim
- 126: Troy Merritt
- 127: Henrik Norlander
- 128: Ryan Moore
- 129: Patton Kizzire
- 130: C.T. Pan
- 131: Ryan Palmer
- 132: Zecheng Dou
- 133: Austin Smotherman
- 134: Kramer Hickok
- 135: Scott Piercy
The golfers, who will finish in the top 126-150 in the FedEx Cup standings, can still compete in some PGA Tour events next year, while players finishing outside the top 150 will be at high risk of losing their card.
2023 FedEx Cup standings
Currently, Viktor Hovland sits in the top position of the 2023 FedEx Cup standings followed by Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.
Hovland has had an amazing season on the PGA Tour. He won two back-to-back season-ending tournaments, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.
Golfers finishing in the 51-60 on FedEx Cup fall season points will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and The Genesis Invitational, while the top 125 will earn the PGA Tour cards.
Here is a list of the FedEx Cup standings before the RSM Classic:
- 1 Viktor Hovland
- 2 Xander Schauffele
- 3 Wyndham Clark
- 4 Rory McIlroy
- 5 Patrick Cantlay
- T6 Tommy Fleetwood
- T6 Collin Morikawa
- T6 Scottie Scheffler
- T9 Keegan Bradley
- T9 Sam Burns
- T9 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T9 Max Homa
- T9 Adam Schenk
- T14 Russell Henley
- T14 Sepp Straka
- T16 Rickie Fowler
- T16 Tyrrell Hatton
- T18 Lucas Glover
- T18 Jon Rahm
- T20 Tony Finau
- T20 Tom Kim
- T20 Si Woo Kim
- 23 Brian Harman
- 24 Sungjae Im
- 25 Nick Taylor
- 26 Corey Conners
- 27 Jordan Spieth
- 28 Jason Day
- T29 Emiliano Grillo
- T29 Taylor Moore
- 31 Sahith Theegala
- 32 Chris Kirk
- 33 Denny McCarthy
- 34 Justin Rose
- 35 Andrew Putnam
- 36 Kurt Kitayama
- 37 Adam Svensson
- 38 Harris English
- 39 J.T. Poston
- 40 Lee Hodges
- 41 Seamus Power
- 42 Cameron Young
- 43 Eric Cole
- 44 Byeong Hun An
- 45 Adam Hadwin
- 46 Tom Hoge
- 47 Brendon Todd
- 48 Cam Davis
- 49 Patrick Rodgers
- 50 Hideki Matsuyama
- 51 Beau Hossler
- 52 Matt Kuchar
- 53 Mackenzie Hughes
- 54 Ben Griffin
- 55 Taylor Montgomery
- 56 Nick Hardy
- 57 Alex Smalley
- 58 Luke List
- 59 J.J. Spaun
- 60 Sam Ryder
- 61 Mark Hubbard
- 62 Stephan Jaeger
- 63 Thomas Detry
- 64 Alex Noren
- 65 Erik van Rooyen
- 66 Davis Riley
- 67 Brandon Wu
- 68 S.H. Kim
- 69 Keith Mitchell
- 70 Hayden Buckley
- 71 Justin Suh
- 72 Aaron Rai
- 73 Matt NeSmith
- 74 Sam Stevens
- 75 Camilo Villegas
- 76 Davis Thompson
- 77 Justin Thomas
- 78 K.H. Lee
- 79 Adam Scott
- 80 Vincent Norrman
- 81 Joel Dahmen
- 82 Michael Kim
- 83 Ben Taylor
- 84 Garrick Higgo
- 85 Robby Shelton
- 86 Taylor Pendrith
- 87 Austin Eckroat
- 88 Callum Tarren
- 89 Akshay Bhatia
- 90 Dylan Wu
- 91 Matt Wallace
- 92 Harry Hall
- 93 David Lingmerth
- 94 Nate Lashley
- 95 Shane Lowry
- 96 Ludvig Åberg
- 97 David Lipsky
- 98 Justin Lower
- 99 Will Gordon
- 100 Tyson Alexander
- 101 Carson Young
- 102 Danny Willett
- 103 Kevin Streelman
- 104 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 105 Zac Blair
- 106 Tyler Duncan
- 107 Aaron Baddeley
- 108 Chesson Hadley
- 109 Joseph Bramlett
- 110 Billy Horschel
- 111 Greyson Sigg
- 112 Kevin Yu
- 113 Scott Stallings
- 114 Chez Reavie
- 115 Martin Laird
- 116 Gary Woodland
- 117 Ben Martin
- 118 Chad Ramey
- 119 Peter Malnati
- 120 Matti Schmid
- 121 Doug Ghim
- 122 Nico Echavarria
- 123 Troy Merritt
- 124 Andrew Novak
- 125 Carl Yuan
The 2023 RSM Classic is underway from November 16 at the Sea Island Golf Club and will have its finale on November 19.