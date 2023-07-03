Who are the 3 golfers to earn free exemptions into the 2023 US Women's Open?

The US Women's Open field is now complete. This Monday, the last three players to get their exemptions to be part of the list of 156 were announced. Even their substitutes are already known if, for some reason, they decline to participate.

The organizers of the US Women's Open have not yet officially published the list of players who will be fighting for the title, as there are still some details to be adjusted. But, with the incorporation of the last three golfers, there is little new to discover.

The last three exemptions went to Japan's Akie Iwai, Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela, and South Korea's So Young Lee. Let's take a closer look at each of them.

#1 Akie Iwai

Akie Iwai, 20, (she turns 21 on Wednesday), is currently playing on the Japan LPGA Tour, where she has had a great season in 2023. In 15 tournaments, she has been cut only twice, with a win as her best result (KKTCUP Vantelin Ladies Open).

In her three seasons in the JLPGA, her growth has been remarkable. Suffice it to say that she has finished runner-up in five tournaments, and four of them have been in the current season, in addition to her only victory so far.

Iwai obtained her exemption for the US Women's Open by climbing to the 50th position in the Rolex Ranking thanks to the points she obtained for her performances on the Japanese tour.

Akie Iwai at the 2023 SHISEIDO Ladies Open (Image via Getty).

#2 Albane Valenzuela

Albane Valenzuela, 25, plays on the LPGA Tour, which she joined in 2020. So far, her best results have been two fourth places (2023 The Chevron Championship and 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer).

In the last two seasons, she has participated in 35 tournaments and been cut in only five.

This has earned her a ranking of 67th in the Rolex Rankings and a bye for her fourth appearance in the U.S. Women's Open.

#3 So Young Lee

So Young Lee plays on the Korean LPGA Tour, where she is one of the biggest stars. In 10 seasons on that circuit, she has six wins, eight runner-up finishes, and 41 finishes between places 4 and 10.

However, this year she has not been able to finish higher than second place (Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open).

She is ranked 75th in the Rolex Rankings, which is her last exemption for what will be her debut at the US Women's Open.

So Young Lee at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship - Round Three

Latest invitees to the US Women's Open

After revealing the last three exemptions for the US Women's Open, the organizers announced that two other alternates also won their places in the tournament.

They were Chizuru Komiya, from Japan, who entered as the first alternate of the Japanese qualifier, given the exemption to Iwai. The other alternate named was Joy Chou of Taiwan, who won her status at the St. Louis qualifier.

So far, So Young Lee has not confirmed her attendance at the US Women's Open. Should she decline her exemption, it will be given to the next player in the order of the Rolex Rankings.

Poll : 0 votes