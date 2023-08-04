Who is leading the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

Matthew Wolff is the surprise leader of the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier after the first round. Wolff came from being the center of controversy in the previous event of the circuit, but on this day, he had a very good performance.

The American golfer played with only one bogey, as well as eight birdies and an eagle. He also had two great streaks, one of three birdies in a row and another of birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie. He closed the day with a 9-under 61.

Matthew Wolff was in the news a month ago due to some statements made by Brooks Koepka, captain of the Smach GC team (to which Wolff belongs). In those statements, Koepka expressed dissatisfaction with Wolff's conduct and said he had "given up on him." At the time, Wolff expressed his dissatisfaction with his captain's statements.

This excellent first round comes after he had only two top 10 finishes in nine events this season.

The second place of the LIV Golf Greenbrier is occupied by David Puig and Harold Varner III. The Spaniard committed only one bogey, while the American finished his round bogey-free.

Season leader in the individual standings, Talor Gooch, finished the first day of the LIV Golf Greenbrier well, in T6, four strokes behind Wolff.

The LIV Golf Greenbrier team competition after day one is led by Sash GC, thanks to an excellent performance by Matt Wolff, who was seconded by Jason Kokrak (T6) and Brooks Koepka (T14).

LIV Golf Greenbrier leaderboard after day 1

Below is the LIV Golf Greenbrier leaderboard after the first round. Individual and team listings are included:

Individual

1 Matthew Wolff -9

T2 David Puig -7

T2 Harold Varner III -7

T4 Dean Burmester -6

T4 Cameron Tringale -6

T6 Joaquin Niemann -5

T6 Dustin Johnson -5

T6 Laurie Canter -5

T6 Peter Uihlein -5

T6 Charles Howell III -5

T6 Jason Kokrak -5

T6 Talor Gooch -5

T6 Louis Oosthuizen -5

T14 Phil Mickelson -4

T14 Matthew Jones -4

T14 Brooks Koepka -4

T14 Richard Bland -4

T14 Bernd Wiesberger -4

T14 Lee Westwood -4

T14 Brand Grace -4

T21 Carlos Ortiz -3

T21 Bubba Watson -3

T21 Brendan Steele -3

T21 Sebastian Muñoz -3

T25 Bryson DeChambeau -2

T25 Charl Schwartzel -2

T25 James Piot -2

T25 Paul Casey -2

T25 Graeme McDowell -2

T25 Mito Pereira -2

T25 Ian Poulter -2

T25 Pat Perez -2

T33 Eugenio Chacarra -1

T33 Thomas Pieters -1

T33 Scott Vincent -1

T33 Cameron Smith -1

T33 Anirban Lahiri -1

T33 Sergio Garcia -1

T39 Patrick Reed E

T39 Abraham Ancer E

T39 Henrik Stenson E

T39 Marc Leishman E

43 Danny Lee 1

T44 Sihwan Kim 2

T44 Chase Koepka 2

T46 Kevin Na 3

T46 Jediah Morgan 3

T46 Martin Kaymer 3

Teams:

1 Smash GC -19

T2 Torque GC -15

T2 Stinger GC -15

T2 RangeGoats GC -15

5 HyFlyers GC -13 6

4 Aces GC -12

7 Majesticks GC -11

T8 Cleeks GC -10 9

T8 Crushers GC -9

10 Fireballs GC -6

11 Ripper GC -5

12 Iron Heads GC +2