Who will win the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic? LPGA event’s odds explored 

The 2023 Toto Japan Classic will tee off on Wednesday, November 1 at the Taihelyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan. The LPGA Tour event will see a 78-player field, including some of the circuit’s biggest names, compete against each other for the $2,000,000 purse on offer.
The Japan Classic will feature 15 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The event’s field will be headlined by the likes of Hyo-Joo Kim, Xiyu Lin, Jiyai Shin, Rose Zhang, Nasa Hataoka, Hannah Green and more. Unsurprisingly, the event’s odds list is also headlined by the top-ranked players with Kim leading the pack with 7-1 (+700) betting odds.
2023 Toto Japan Classic odds
According to GNN, Hyo-Joo Kim is the outright favorite to win the 2023 Toto Japan Classic. The South Korean golfer is followed by Xiyu Lin and Nasa Hataoka on the odds list. The Chinese and Japanese LPGA pros come into the weekend at 14-1 odds. Jiyai Shin and Miyuu Yamashita are some other big names to watch this weekend. They come in at 16-1 odds.
Fan favorite and rookie star Rose Zhang also come in with 16-1 odds. Coming on the back of a T3 finish at last week’s LPGA Maybank Championship, the 20-year-old American will be trying for the first prize in Japan. Yuka Saso (18-1), Kokona Sakurai (20-1), Akie Iwai (22-1), Ayaka Furue (22-1) and Hannah Green (25-1) are other betting favorites.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 Japan Classic (As per GNN):
- Hyo Joo Kim - 700
- Nasa Hataoka - 1400
- Xiyu Lin - 1400
- Jiyai Shin - 1600
- Miyuu Yamashita - 1600
- Rose Zhang - 1600
- Yuka Saso - 1800
- Kokona Sakurai - 2000
- Akie Iwai - 2200
- Ayaka Furue - 2200
- Hannah Green - 2500
- Jenny Shin - 2500
- Yuna Nishimura - 3000
- Erika Hara - 3300
- Seon Woo Bae - 3300
- Ai Suzuki - 3500
- Momoko Ueda - 3500
- Jennifer Kupcho - 4000
- Mao Saigo - 4000
- Mi Hyang Lee - 4000
- Chisato Iwai - 4500
- In Gee Chun - 4500
- Shiho Kuwaki - 4500
- Danielle Kang - 5000
- Gemma Dryburgh - 5000
- Rio Takeda - 5000
- Sakura Koiwai - 5000
- Yuka Nii - 5000
- Andrea Lee - 6000
- Sarah Schmelzel - 6000
- Serena Aoki - 6500
- Erika Kikuchi - 7000
- Yuri Yoshida - 7000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn - 7500
- Peiyun Chien - 7500
- Sora Kamiya - 7500
- Fumika Kawagishi - 8000
- Jasmine Suwannapura - 8000
- Esther Henseleit - 9000
- Eun Hee Ji - 9000
- Lauren Coughlin - 9000
- Linnea Strom - 9000
- Minami Hiruta - 10000
- Yu Liu - 10000
- Chanettee Wannasaen - 12500
- Mami Fukuda - 12500
- Minami Katsu - 12500
- Mone Inami - 12500
- Narin An - 12500
- Saiki Fujita - 12500
- Sarah Kemp - 12500
- Stephanie Meadow - 12500
- Yuka Yasuda - 12500
- Emily Kristine Pedersen - 15000
- Hana Lee - 15000
- Miyuu Abe - 15000
- Morgane Metraux - 15000
- Saki Nagamine - 15000
- Maria Fassi - 17500
- Yan Liu - 17500
More details on the 2023 Toto Japan Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be posted soon.