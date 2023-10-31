Who will win the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic? LPGA event’s odds explored 

The 2023 Toto Japan Classic will tee off on Wednesday, November 1 at the Taihelyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan. The LPGA Tour event will see a 78-player field, including some of the circuit’s biggest names, compete against each other for the $2,000,000 purse on offer.

The Japan Classic will feature 15 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The event’s field will be headlined by the likes of Hyo-Joo Kim, Xiyu Lin, Jiyai Shin, Rose Zhang, Nasa Hataoka, Hannah Green and more. Unsurprisingly, the event’s odds list is also headlined by the top-ranked players with Kim leading the pack with 7-1 (+700) betting odds.

Expand Tweet

2023 Toto Japan Classic odds

According to GNN, Hyo-Joo Kim is the outright favorite to win the 2023 Toto Japan Classic. The South Korean golfer is followed by Xiyu Lin and Nasa Hataoka on the odds list. The Chinese and Japanese LPGA pros come into the weekend at 14-1 odds. Jiyai Shin and Miyuu Yamashita are some other big names to watch this weekend. They come in at 16-1 odds.

Fan favorite and rookie star Rose Zhang also come in with 16-1 odds. Coming on the back of a T3 finish at last week’s LPGA Maybank Championship, the 20-year-old American will be trying for the first prize in Japan. Yuka Saso (18-1), Kokona Sakurai (20-1), Akie Iwai (22-1), Ayaka Furue (22-1) and Hannah Green (25-1) are other betting favorites.

Expand Tweet

Here are the top odds for the 2023 Japan Classic (As per GNN):

Hyo Joo Kim - 700

Nasa Hataoka - 1400

Xiyu Lin - 1400

Jiyai Shin - 1600

Miyuu Yamashita - 1600

Rose Zhang - 1600

Yuka Saso - 1800

Kokona Sakurai - 2000

Akie Iwai - 2200

Ayaka Furue - 2200

Hannah Green - 2500

Jenny Shin - 2500

Yuna Nishimura - 3000

Erika Hara - 3300

Seon Woo Bae - 3300

Ai Suzuki - 3500

Momoko Ueda - 3500

Jennifer Kupcho - 4000

Mao Saigo - 4000

Mi Hyang Lee - 4000

Chisato Iwai - 4500

In Gee Chun - 4500

Shiho Kuwaki - 4500

Danielle Kang - 5000

Gemma Dryburgh - 5000

Rio Takeda - 5000

Sakura Koiwai - 5000

Yuka Nii - 5000

Andrea Lee - 6000

Sarah Schmelzel - 6000

Serena Aoki - 6500

Erika Kikuchi - 7000

Yuri Yoshida - 7000

Pajaree Anannarukarn - 7500

Peiyun Chien - 7500

Sora Kamiya - 7500

Fumika Kawagishi - 8000

Jasmine Suwannapura - 8000

Esther Henseleit - 9000

Eun Hee Ji - 9000

Lauren Coughlin - 9000

Linnea Strom - 9000

Minami Hiruta - 10000

Yu Liu - 10000

Chanettee Wannasaen - 12500

Mami Fukuda - 12500

Minami Katsu - 12500

Mone Inami - 12500

Narin An - 12500

Saiki Fujita - 12500

Sarah Kemp - 12500

Stephanie Meadow - 12500

Yuka Yasuda - 12500

Emily Kristine Pedersen - 15000

Hana Lee - 15000

Miyuu Abe - 15000

Morgane Metraux - 15000

Saki Nagamine - 15000

Maria Fassi - 17500

Yan Liu - 17500

More details on the 2023 Toto Japan Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be posted soon.