Who has won the most Fortinet Champion titles? Past winners explored

Max Homa and Brendan Steele have won the Fortinet Championship for the most number of times. They won the tournament twice and interestingly both of them won it for two consecutive years.

Steele won the Fortinet Championship in 2016 and then again defended his title in 2017. He finished with a score of under 18, registering a one-stroke victory over Patton Kizzire in 2016. In 2017, he defeated Tony Finau by two strokes after finishing with a score of under 15.

Max Homa clinched the trophy of the Fortinet Championship in 2021. He finished with a score of under 19 and registered a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy. Last year, Homa again won the tournament by one stroke over Danny Willett.

The Fortinet Championship started in 2007 with Mike Weir winning the trophy of the first edition of the event. It was called Fry's Electronics Open and then was renamed to Frys.com in 2008. In 2016, the tournament was named Safeway Open before finally being named the Fortinet Championship in 2021.

Here are the winners of the Fortinet Championships over the years:

2022

Winner: Max Homa

Runner up: Danny Willett

Purse: 8,000,000

Prize money: 1,440,000

2021

Winner: Max Homa

Runner up: Maverick McNealy

Purse: 7,000,000

Prize money: 1,260,000

Safeway Open

2020

Winner: Stewart Cink

Runner up: Harry Higgs

Purse: 6,600,000

Prize money: 1,188,000

2019

Winner: Cameron Champ

Runner up: Adam Hadwin

Purse: 6,600,000

Prize money: 1,188,000

2018

Winner: Kevin Tway

Runner up: Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore

Purse: 6,400,000

Prize money: 1,152,000

2017

Winner: Brendan Steele

Runner up: Tony Finau

Purse: 6,200,000

Prize money: 1,116,000

2016

Winner: Brendan Steele

Runner up: Patton Kizzire

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

Frys.com Open

2015

Winner: Emiliano Grillo

Runner up: Kevin Na

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

2014

Winner: Bae Sang-moon

Runner up: Steven Bowditch

Purse: 6,000,000

Prize money: 1,080,000

2013

Winner: Jimmy Walker

Runner up: Vijay Singh

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2012

Winner: Jonas Blixt

Runner up: Jason Kokrak and Tim Petrovic

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2011

Winner: Bryce Molder

Runner up: Briny Baird

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2010

Winner: Rocco Mediate

Runner up: Alex Prugh and Bo Van Pelt

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2009

Winner: Troy Matteson

Runner up: Jamie Lovemark and Rickie Fowler

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2008

Winner: Cameron Beckman

Runner up: Kevin Sutherland

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

Fry's Electronics Open

2007

Winner: Mike Weir

Runner up: Mark Hensby

Purse: 5,000,000

Prize money: 900,000

2023 Fortinet Championship

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will take place from September 14 to September 17 at the Silverado Country Club in California's Napa Valley.

The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million with the winner receiving a check for $1.5 million. It will feature 155 players including the defending champion Max Homa.

The tournament will also feature some of the top-ranked golfers including Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson, Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis.