Who has won the most Fortinet Champion titles? Past winners explored

Max Homa and Brendan Steele have won the Fortinet Championship for the most number of times. They won the tournament twice and interestingly both of them won it for two consecutive years.
Steele won the Fortinet Championship in 2016 and then again defended his title in 2017. He finished with a score of under 18, registering a one-stroke victory over Patton Kizzire in 2016. In 2017, he defeated Tony Finau by two strokes after finishing with a score of under 15.
Max Homa clinched the trophy of the Fortinet Championship in 2021. He finished with a score of under 19 and registered a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy. Last year, Homa again won the tournament by one stroke over Danny Willett.
The Fortinet Championship started in 2007 with Mike Weir winning the trophy of the first edition of the event. It was called Fry's Electronics Open and then was renamed to Frys.com in 2008. In 2016, the tournament was named Safeway Open before finally being named the Fortinet Championship in 2021.
Here are the winners of the Fortinet Championships over the years:
2022
- Winner: Max Homa
- Runner up: Danny Willett
- Purse: 8,000,000
- Prize money: 1,440,000
2021
- Winner: Max Homa
- Runner up: Maverick McNealy
- Purse: 7,000,000
- Prize money: 1,260,000
Safeway Open
2020
- Winner: Stewart Cink
- Runner up: Harry Higgs
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Prize money: 1,188,000
2019
- Winner: Cameron Champ
- Runner up: Adam Hadwin
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Prize money: 1,188,000
2018
- Winner: Kevin Tway
- Runner up: Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore
- Purse: 6,400,000
- Prize money: 1,152,000
2017
- Winner: Brendan Steele
- Runner up: Tony Finau
- Purse: 6,200,000
- Prize money: 1,116,000
2016
- Winner: Brendan Steele
- Runner up: Patton Kizzire
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
Frys.com Open
2015
- Winner: Emiliano Grillo
- Runner up: Kevin Na
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
2014
- Winner: Bae Sang-moon
- Runner up: Steven Bowditch
- Purse: 6,000,000
- Prize money: 1,080,000
2013
- Winner: Jimmy Walker
- Runner up: Vijay Singh
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2012
- Winner: Jonas Blixt
- Runner up: Jason Kokrak and Tim Petrovic
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2011
- Winner: Bryce Molder
- Runner up: Briny Baird
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2010
- Winner: Rocco Mediate
- Runner up: Alex Prugh and Bo Van Pelt
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2009
- Winner: Troy Matteson
- Runner up: Jamie Lovemark and Rickie Fowler
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2008
- Winner: Cameron Beckman
- Runner up: Kevin Sutherland
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
Fry's Electronics Open
2007
- Winner: Mike Weir
- Runner up: Mark Hensby
- Purse: 5,000,000
- Prize money: 900,000
2023 Fortinet Championship
The 2023 Fortinet Championship will take place from September 14 to September 17 at the Silverado Country Club in California's Napa Valley.
The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million with the winner receiving a check for $1.5 million. It will feature 155 players including the defending champion Max Homa.
The tournament will also feature some of the top-ranked golfers including Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson, Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis.