Why were PGA Tour golfers wearing red pins on Thursday at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Real reason explored

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and all the PGA Tour pro golfers are honoring Nick Gilbert, the son of Rocket Mortgage Classic and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and his wife Jessica Gilbert. Nick tragically passed away at the age of 26 due to complications from neurofibromatosis.

On Thursday, June 29, Rocket Mortgage announced 'Bow Tie Day' to honor Nick. The day aimed to raise awareness and money for NF Forward and organisation that helps fund research to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF1). Gilbert passed away in early May due to complications from NF1.

Speaking about the special day, Dan Gilbert said via a statement:

“Nick brought joy and light to every room he walked in and every person he met. Jennifer and I are grateful that he can continue impacting the world through initiatives like Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic."

On Thursday, all the caddies at the Rocket Mortgage featured the image of Bowtie, while the golfers wore red pins that looked like small bowties. The ninth and the 18th hole flags also featured a bow tie on them and 10,000 fans were also given pins to wear.

Nick Gilbert's legacy honored at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

At the end of the day, all the bibs were signed by the players and given to raise money for the cause. Tournament executive director Jason Langwell said via Golf.com:

“Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage will celebrate the life of Nick and raise awareness and funds toward finding a cure for NF. We are grateful to our friends and partners at the PGA TOUR for sharing our commitment to this important cause.”

Nick Gilbert was known by his bow tie, especially the time when he wore it at the 2011 NBA draft, in the dreams of being picked first that came true. Now, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has honored him to keep his legacy alive.

Taylor Pendrith and Taylor Moore currently lead Rocket Mortgage. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, however, are slowly making their way up the leaderboard going into the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes