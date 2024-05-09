"You're not just Wesley's brother” - Matt Atkins shares a heartfelt moment with George Bryan IV ahead of Myrtle Beach Classic

At the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024, Wesley Bryan's brother George Bryan IV will make his second start on the PGA Tour. Naturally, it's a massive moment for George, and he will look to prove himself at the event against some of the most talented players in the sport.

Ahead of the event, George was seen sharing a wholesome moment with fellow golfer and good friend Matt Atkins. In the press conference before the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024, Atkins told George he wasn't at the event only because he is Wesley's brother.

The 33-year-old professional American golfer said:

"You're not just Wesley's brother. You are good enough to play, so. Just do that. Just play your game and you're great."

George Bryan responded to Atkins by saying Atkins is part of the reason why he is at the tournament. George said:

"See, he's part of the reason why I'm out here playing at a decently high level, because he actually would tell me these things daily, and you hear it enough and you start to believe it."

It's good to see George in high spirits ahead of the event. It will be interesting to see how he performs given it will be his second start at the PGA Tour.

George Bryan and his brother Wesley Bryan are stars on social media

Even though George Bryan might not be the most seasoned player on the PGA Tour, he is still pretty famous. The reason behind George's fame is the YouTube channel owned by him and his brother, Wesley Bryan. This channel owned by the duo is named "Bryan Bros Golf."

The channel currently has 356k subscribers on YouTube. On the channel, Wesley and George Byran upload various trick shots and fun challenges related to golf. Another thing they do on the channel is collaborate with some of the most famous names in golf.

Apart from the Bryan Bros Golf channel, Wesley and George Bryan also have a channel named "Bryan Bros TV." This particular channel has 64.4k subscribers. On the channel, subscribers can often see behind-the-scenes content from the competitions and tours the brothers take part in.

Hence, once George Bryan is done with the Myrtle Beach Classic, fans can expect to see a lot of interesting content related to the event on this YouTube channel. Until then, all eyes will be on George to see how he performs at the event against some great golfers.