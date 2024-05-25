PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away at just 30 after withdrawing from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Although the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, he withdrew from the tournament with two holes left to play due to an illness.

Murray was open about his struggles with alcohol and his mental health after his motorcycle accident in 2022. He is survived by his fiance Christina Ritchie, parents, siblings, and nephews.

Following the news, the PGA Tour's commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement confirming the news. Monahan said:

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan reached out to Grayson Murray's parents after considering putting the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge to an end to honor his passing. Monahan said:

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Grief consellors will be present at the Colonial Country Club and at the Korn Ferry Tour event this week.

Grayson Murray's PGA Tour career

Grayson Murray turned professional in 2015 at the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 18th on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Money List with $248,000 made which earned him an exemption into the 2017 Players Championship and his PGA Tour card.

Murray joined the PGA Tour in 2017 and made 18 cuts in 30 events during his rookie season and recorded two top 10 finishes. During his PGA Tour career, he has played in 140 events and made 66 cuts.

Murray earned his second title on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after winning his first title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship. He defeated Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley in a playoff to take home the victory.