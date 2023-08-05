"The real you?" - Fans spot uncanny resemblance between Paige Spiranac and NFL star Trevor Lawrence in her Wyndham Championship picks video       

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media stars. She is well-recognized for her gorgeous photos and the golf videos she posts on her social media platforms. Fans have recently noticed an intriguing resemblance between Spiranac and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Paige Spiranac posted a video showing her top picks for the ongoing Wyndham Championship in which she wore a white top and a hairband to keep her hair from falling across her face.

Fans noticed that she resembled Trevor Lawrence in the video, and no one can unsee it now. Both stars have blonde hair, which makes them look similar.

Even Paige Spiranqc mentioned in the caption of her video:

"Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks pic.twitter.com/AH7TQEx2kK

People in the comments section of the post also agreed that she resembles the NFL star.

"The real you?" a fan wrote.

"Now I cannot unsee it dammit," another commented.

Danny Terril @dterril1240 @PaigeSpiranac Now I cannot unsee it dammit

"Trevor never looked so good," wrote another.

OldKYWAGuy @CombsCombs1963 @PaigeSpiranac Trevor never looked so good

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Robert Meacham @RobertMeacham55 @PaigeSpiranac If anything, he looks a little like you. You are the original!

Who are Paige Spiranac's picks for the Wyndham Championship?

The social media star unveiled her picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which is the last PGA Tour event of the season.

According to Spiranac Russell Henley, JT Poston, and Denny McCarthy have the best chance to win the PGA Tour event on Sunday.

In her clip, Paige spoke about her last week's pick, Sungjae Im, who apparently missed the cut at the 3M Open. Although her pick for the 3M Open missed the cut, she was optimistic about this week's tournament.

"You and me, we need to have a little discussion," said Piage. "A little team regroups here because vibes, vibes are at an all-time low. I have been on a massive heater."

"Outrights, top-tens, top 20's cashing in and you, I'm happy about that, real happy, until last week, where I had an off week but I admit it I picked Sungjae and he missed the cut. All of a sudden, the chatters start. You aren't very good at this. What are you doing? Cost me a good pick. You know how hard...it is to pick in golf," she continued.

She went on to talk about the surprising performance of Brian Harman and Lee Hodges, who unexpectedly won tournaments this year.

"Brian Harman won The Open. Brian Harman! Did you expect that? No, I didn't. Lee Hodges (won the 3M Open). This year has been almost impossible to pick. But you know who's still picking and still doing well? Me. So I need your support. We need to keep this going. One bad week not going to stop us. So here is the pick." Paige added.

"Before I give the picks, I just want to put on record you know, everyone's picking this week, it's Sungjae Im. I'm not going to pick him. I'm not going to pick him because we're all scared about what happened last week. So my picks are, Russell Henley, JT Poston, and Denny McCarthy," she concluded.

Interestingly, two of Paige Spiranac's picks have been playing well at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Russell Henley topped the leaderboard following the second round while Poston settled in the T8 position. However, McCarthy missed the cut after playing on 36 holes.