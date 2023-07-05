Top 4 sleeper picks to watch at 2023 John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic will be held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 6 to 9. Denny McCarthy, JT Poston and many other golfers will be in the PGA Tour event's star-studded lineup.

The tournament will begin with the first round on Thursday, June 6, and several betting sportsbooks believe McCarthy has the best chance of winning this week. However, the event includes several sleeper picks, and based on their previous tournament accomplishments, they have a stronger chance of a good finish this week.

On that note, the top four sleeper picks for the 2023 John Deere Classic are as follows.

#1 Davis Thompson

Odd Picks: +140 Top 40

Davis Thompson has won one professional tournament since becoming a pro in 2021. He is nevertheless aiming for his first PGA Tour triumph.

The World No. 98 golfer began the new year by competing in the 2023 Sony Open, finishing in 54th place. He next participated in The American Express and finished second. Following that, Thompson, however, faltered and finished 69th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After missing the cut at the Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational Open, he finished 53rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Thompson finished 24th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic before heading to California for the John Deere Classic.

#2 Sam Stevens

Odd Picks: +110 = Top 40

Sam Stevens, who placed 74th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has been invited to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic. He's one of this week's sleeper picks.

Stevens' best finish in his last nine races was a 29th place at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023. He had only missed the cut in two of the nine competitions he had taken part in.

Sam began the new year by competing at the Sony Open, where he did not make the cut. He quickly recovered, finishing 67th at The American Express and then 13th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

#3 Joseph Bramlett

Odd Picks: -110 = Top 40

In 2010, Joseph Bramlett turned professional and has won one event so far. He also competed in The Rocket Mortgage Classic last week, but did not make the cut.

Bramett has, however, done well in his last nine events. He came in 16th place in the Memorial Tournament, 19th place at the A&T Bryon Nelson, and 10th place at the Mexico Open.

Bramlett has the best chance of finishing in the top 40 at the 2023 John Deere Classic, with odds of -110.

#4 Andrew Novak

Odd Picks: +160 = Top 40

Another sleeper pick for the 2023 John Deere Classic is Andrew Novak. In addition, he has the best probability of finishing in the top 40 at the PGA Tour tournament.

He competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic but did not make the cut. However, based on his recent tournament results, Novak has a solid chance of doing well at this week's PGA Tour event.

Andrew Novak placed ninth in both the 2023 Canadian Open and the Valero Texas Open. He finished 27th at the Valspar Championship, 44th at the Rico Open and 29th at the Honda Classic.

