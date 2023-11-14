Top 5 golfers missing from the 2023 DP World Tour Championship and why ft. Ludvig Aberg 

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship will get underway on Thursday, November 16, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19. The tournament, which will mark the season finale of the DP World Tour, will feature the top 50 golfers in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The field is headlined by 12 golfers in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland will play this week along with other top-ranked DP World Tour golfers.

However, some of the big names are missing from the DP World Tour Championship.

Top 5 golfers missing from the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

#1 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg has been in incredible form this season. He started his professional journey earlier this year and also made his debut at the Ryder Cup. In his rookie year, he won a DP World Tour event.

However, Aberg could not make it to the top 50 in the Race to Dubai list. He finished in 68th position with 821.91 points and will not compete at the tournament.

#2 Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Australian golfer and former world No. 1 Adam Scott will also miss this week's DP World Tour Championship. He finished in 73rd position in the Race to Dubai list with a score of 724.04 points.

Scott last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and finished in fifth place with a score of under 19.

#3 Justin Rose

Justin Rose (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Rose played at the Ryder Cup earlier this year but will miss the DP World Tour Championship. He finished in the 91st position in the Race to Dubai.

The English golfer last played at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and was tied for 51st position.

Rose turned pro in 1998 and won 25 professional events, including 11 on the PGA Tour, 11 on the European Tour, and one on the Asian Tour.

#4 Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel (Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel's name will also miss the DP World Tour Championship after finishing in 102nd position in the Race to Dubai. He was last seen in action at the Wyndham Championship and finished in fourth place.

Horschel turned pro in 2009 and won nine tournaments in his career, including seven PGA Tour events and two on the European Tour.

#5 Matti Schmid

Matti Schmid (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

German golfer Matti Schmid will also miss this week's DP World Tour Championship. He finished in 74th position in the Race to Dubai and did not qualify for the tournament.

Having turned pro in 2021, Schmid is still looking for his first victory. He currently plays on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. He last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and finished in third place.