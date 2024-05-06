Will Scottie Scheffler play at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic?

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will be played at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 9 to 12, 2024. Scottie Scheffler's name is not in the field list for the tournament.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has had an outstanding 2024 PGA Tour season so far with four victories in his last five PGA Tour starts. Scheffler did not play the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

As he and his wife Meredith Scheffler expect the birth of their first child, Scottie Scheffler's next PGA Tour start is expected to be at the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16 to 19, where he seeks his fifth consecutive win. However, the birth of his child would mean he sits out a few more events this season.

Scottie Scheffler 2024 PGA Tour season explored

The PGA Tour star has played 10 events so far in the PGA Tour's 2024 season. He has made the cut at all 10 events with nine top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 finishes.

With four wins this season, Scheffler made history with four victories in his last five PGA Tour starts.

Scottie Scheffler ranks first in the FedEx Cup Rankings with 3,915 Points. He has earned $18,693,235 USD in earnings this season, ranking first on the Official Money List, bringing his total PGA Tour career earnings to $61,258,464 USD.

Scheffler's first tournament of the season was the Sentry, where he had the lead through the second round but fell back and finished tied for fifth.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was almost a win for Scheffler. However, despite him having the lead, the tournament was cut short by a whole round of 18 holes due to bad weather and he finished tied for sixth.

The 27-year-old's winning streak began at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he set the record for the largest victory margin at the tournament since 2012 and the PGA Tour. He won by a five-stroke margin to clinch the event for the second time in his career.

Scheffler marked his fourth victory of the season at the 2024 RBC Heritage with a 19 under par score after a relatively mediocre start.

Here's a look at Scheffler's 2024 season performance:

DATE TOURNAMENT FINISH SCORE 1.7.2024 The Sentry T5 -25 1.21.2024 The American Express T17 -21 2.4.2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T6 -13 2.11.2024 WM Phoenix Open T3 -18 2.18.2024 The Genesis Invitational T10 -8 3.10.2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 -15 3.17.2024 The Players Championship 1 -20 3.31.2024 Texas Children's Houston Open T2 -11 4.14.2024 The Masters 1 -11 4.21.2024 RBC Heritage 1 -19