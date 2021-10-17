5 ways in which the UFO in GTA Online could affect the future of the game

GTA Online just recently introduced a background update with a not-so-unique event called Sightseeing. Players can encounter a UFO across six locations for six consecutive days. It will only be visible at night, and will change its location every day.

GTA Online players have been left wondering if this sort of event will be occurring frequently in the game. Rockstar has added such events almost every Halloween. This begs the question: what will happen in GTA Online in the future, and how will it be affected by such events? Such possibilities are explored in this article.

GTA Online: 5 ways in which the UFO can change the future of the game

5) More Easter eggs

GTA 5 and its online counterpart suffer from a severe lack of Easter eggs compared to the 3D Universe games. The vast map of San Andreas has plenty of space to add new references to the decade-old game.

4) More things to collect/observe

While GTA Online does have plenty of collectibles, most of them aren't that interesting. Collecting a lot of these feels like performing chores, and that's definitely not entertaining.

Future updates should add more events that manage to get players engaged in them, such as the hunt for UFOs.

3) New secret locations

GTA Online could definitely benefit from having more secret locations in its massive game world. These could be related to UFOs or some other secrets. Aliens and UFOs have been a recurring theme in the game and future updates should definitely build on the lore surrounding them.

2) UFO-themed missions

With the addition of secret locations in GTA Online, Rockstar could take it a step further and include missions involving UFOs. However, it would mean that the GTA series would have to abandon its emphasis on realism.

Many long-time GTA fans have already expressed their dissatisfaction with GTA Online's resemblance to the Saints Row series. The inclusion of futuristic and sci-fi elements has made it difficult to take seriously.

A simple UFO-hunting mission, on the other hand, would not be detrimental. GTA players have always been on the lookout for mysteries in the games, such as the famous Bigfoot myth.

1) Month-long Halloween celebrations

The Sightseeing event debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online well before Halloween. Starting next year, this could be taken a step further by hosting a month-long Halloween celebration in October.

