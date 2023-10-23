7 best quad lumborum stretches for back pain and stiffness

Quad lumborum stretches can help enhance flexibility and ease pain and tightness in the lower back muscles. But what exactly are quadratus lumborum (QL) muscles, and where are they located? The QL is one of the deepest back muscles on both sides of the spine. This muscle runs from the pelvis to the bottom ribs on both sides of the back muscles and connects the hip and the rib.

Quadratus lumborum pain is a common complaint and is frequently experienced by many people. These muscles are used excessively in several activities and movements throughout the day, including standing, sitting, walking, exercising, and more. Luckily, there are several quad lumborum stretches that work wonders on back pain and stiffness and keep the lower back in good and healthy shape.

7 quad lumborum stretches to get relief from back pain

1. Standing QL stretch

The standing QL stretch is one of the easiest and most common quad lumborum stretches that target the upper quad lumborum muscles.

Instructions:

Stand straight with your right hand on your right hip, and then use your right hand to push that side of the hip towards the opposite direction.

Now, use your left hand to reach over your opposite side and slowly tilt your upper body towards the right. Continue to do so until you feel a stretch on the left side of your lower back.

Hold and repeat on the other side.

2. Sitting QL stretch

The sitting quad lumborum stretch is another simple exercise to stretch and strengthen tight upper quad lumborum muscles.

Instructions:

Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and back straight.

Now, use your right hand to push your left knee toward the floor. From there, reach over your right side using your left arm until you feel a stretch on your left lower back.

Hold and repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

3. Knee-to-chest

The knee-to-chest is one of the best quad lumborum stretches for the lower quadratus lumborum muscles. This exercise targets the entire back while working on the core muscles as well.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your head straight and hands on the side.

Now, slowly bring both your knees up towards your chest and grab them with your hands.

Make sure your legs are relaxed. Hold the position for a few seconds.

If you want to stretch only one side of your body, perform this exercise using one knee at a time.

4. Child’s pose

The child’s pose is also among the most effective quad lumborum stretches for the lower quadratus lumborum muscles. This yoga pose stretches the entire back muscles, relieves stiffness in the pelvis, and helps lengthen the spine as well.

Instructions:

Sit straight on your knees and rest your buttocks on the back of your ankles.

Now, slowly lean forward with your torso until your head touches the floor and your chest touches your knees.

Tuck your chin in and stretch your hands straight in front of you.

Hold the position for as long as it feels comfortable.

Repeat if needed.

5. Supine spinal twist

The supine spinal twist is one of the most potent quad lumborum stretches that increase spine flexibility while alleviating back pain and tightness.

Instructions:

Lie on your back on a mat, bend your knees, and place your feet on the floor. Place your arms on the sides.

Now, with your shoulders pressed on the floor and knees together, start lowering your knees to your right until you feel a gentle stretch in your lower back muscles.

Hold this position, and then bring your knees back to the start. Now lower your knees to the left and repeat the exercise.

6. Triangle pose

The triangle pose is also among the most productive quad lumborum stretches that gently stretch the back muscles while strengthening the shoulders, chest, calves, hamstrings, and inner thighs.

Instructions:

Stand straight and position your feet wider than hip-width distance. Keep your left toe facing forward and right toe out to the side.

Lift your arms with your palms down and slowly hinge at your hips as you move your left hand forward.

Now, lower your left hand towards your left leg and place your right hand on your hip. You can also extend your right hand towards the ceiling.

Hold the position and repeat the exercise on the other side.

7. Standing lower back stretch

The standing lower back stretch is one of the most relaxing quad lumborum stretches that improve posture, relieve quad lumborum pain, and gently stretch the entire spine.

Instructions:

Stand with your legs spread wide and with your toes turned out.

With your knees straight, bend forward at your hips until you feel a good stretch in your back.

Hold the position and repeat.

Initially, the aforementioned quad lumborum stretches might seem difficult, but with time and regular practice, you’ll be able to master these exercises with ease. However, if you experience sharp pain while performing these stretches, stop immediately and relax for some time.