8 effective ways to treat flat feet 

Flat feet, often known as flatfoot, refer to a condition in which one or both feet possess little to no arch. When you stand, the soles of your feet press on the earth.

Typically, an arch in your foot is not visible, but it may appear when you lift it. Flat feet can arise when the arches fail to develop throughout childhood. It may occur later in life as a result of an injury or the natural wear and tear of ageing.

Flat feet are usually painless. If you are not experiencing pain, no therapy is required. However, if flat feet are giving you discomfort and limiting your activities, an assessment by a specialist may be necessary.

8 ways to treat flat feet

1) Choose the right shoes

Many men and women prioritize style above function when it involves footwear, which can be particularly challenging if you want more arch support.

Men and women with flat feet ought to steer clear of shoes that provide little to no arch support, including flip flops, footwear with thin soles, and some types of high heels.

Look for footwear that will provide you with the necessary support to participate in active activities safely. Wearing shoes without arch support may be exactly as dangerous as playing basketball barefoot.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

2) Marble pick-up exercise

Encourage your child to practise grabbing marbles or tiny things with their feet or toes. This workout will focus on activating all of the foot's tiny muscles, known as intrinsic muscles. Begin this workout sitting down.

Then, once your child knows that, have them do it standing up to promote single-leg balance with the other leg.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by roman)

3) Use orthotics

If you have adaptable flat feet and spend a lot of time walking or standing, you should consider getting a pair of custom shoe orthotics. Orthotics are semi-rigid inserts for shoes that stabilise the arch of your foot and improve biomechanics while standing, walking, and running.

Orthotics, which provide cushioning and some stress absorption, will also help lessen the probability of issues developing in various joints, including the ankles, knees, hips, and lumbar spine.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

4) Avoid too much exercise

When the pain from flat feet worsens, it is preferable to rest. For instance, assuming that you are a runner, attempt to wait a few days for the discomfort to diminish before running again.

Then gradually resume your usual routine. Remember to thoroughly extend your feet before beginning any form of fitness activity.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

5) Stretch

Many foot and ankle surgeons believe that the single most prevalent root of flat feet is a stiff calf muscle, known medically as Equinus. The tight muscle delivers a pronating force to the foot, causing arch collapse. A specific stretching programme can reduce the flattening effect.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel marianna)

6) Surgery

If you've attempted everything but your problems persist, you should consult your doctor regarding surgical options. If your swollen feet cause you significant problems and interfere with your everyday activities and standard of living, surgery might be necessary.

To better understand your foot's soft tissues, your doctor may perform a CT scan, an MRI, or a diagnostic ultrasound.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by quang)

7) Toe extensions

The toe extension stretch is an easy stretch for the toe extensor muscles, which help govern the movement of your toes. Gently press down with the toe fingers till the knuckles are visible, and hold for 20 seconds.

Repeat the stretch three to four times per session to increase strength and flexibility.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by valeria)

8) Try professional physical therapy

Flat feet can be treated by a physical therapist using muscle lengthening and conditioning exercises. They can also suggest modifications to your lifestyle, including the way that you walk and stand, as well as exercises to strengthen your core.

Ways to fix flat foot (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by khairul)

Obesity, diabetes, and elevated blood pressure are among the diseases that can increase your chances of experiencing pain while flatfooted. Remember to get moving regularly and eat well.

Similarly, select your footwear properly. When choosing shoes, always think about the activities you are going to be doing, and avoid purchasing a pair that could bring more pain.