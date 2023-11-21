8 Quick Ways to Get Rid of Deadly Wine Headaches

Wine headaches aren't the same as hangover headaches, which appear the morning after a night of drinking. They can hit 30 minutes after consuming only one or two tiny glasses, rather than after a lengthy session.

Alcohol dilates blood vessels in the brain, causing a headache. Red wine, especially, has long been suspected of being a migraine trigger. However, even among individuals who name red wine as their trigger, this isn't always the case.

Like every hangover symptom, wine headaches can be brutal, and finding out what works best for you can help you return to a painless life a lot sooner.

8 Ways to Cure Wine Headaches

Most wine consumers have experienced a painful wine headache. The red wine headache, in particular, is notorious, plaguing some people after only a glass. There are some common ways to get rid of wine headaches:

1) Drink a lot of water

The most prevalent error made by wine consumers is dehydration. It's easy to forget about drinking water when you're already drinking.

When it comes to wine, hydration is essential, and water is exactly what you need. Make it a practice to drink a full glass of water before a glass of wine. It may irritate your waiter, but your head will be grateful to you.

2) Sleep

There is no such problem that cannot be cured with a peaceful nap. This is also true for wine hedaches. Sleep as much as you can, as when you are not conscious, you are not aware of the discomfort of the wine headache, and might be able to sleep it off.

Close the drapes, put on a sleep eye mask, and spend as much time as possible in a cool, dark environment in bed.

3) Eat a toast

Plain toast is easy on the stomach. This can help alleviate the irritant effects of alcohol on the lining of your stomach. This is particularly true if you consume alcohol on an empty stomach.

You can also consume it with an egg, as they include cysteine, a beneficial molecule that aids in the breakdown of poisons.

4) Drink coffee

Caffeine narrows blood vessels, reducing the vascular effects of wine. Therefore, having coffee before consuming your wine can help you escape a hangover.

A few cups of caffeinated beverages before drinking can help with the migraine and other side effects. The addition of honey to the coffee you drink can help you break down alcohol more quickly.

5) Consider using an antihistamine

If histamines are to blame for your headache, wait around 30 minutes after taking an antihistamine before picking up the wine glass. Over-the-counter allergy medication may successfully avoid headaches, but read the label carefully for drug interactions.

Claritin and Benadryl are both wonderful at fighting allergens, but taking them with alcohol might make you extremely drowsy and create additional negative effects.

6) Avoid sugar

What triggers you to draw additional water from every part of your body? It's sugar, that's right. When you combine alcohol and sugar, you get the perfect headache bomb, with your body exerting itself to flush out not only the alcohol but additionally the harmful sugar.

This implies you should strive to limit your intake of sugary wines, including Moscato, Sauterne, and sweet bubblies. It also implies you should reconsider getting that sugary dessert.

7) Use probiotics

Alcohol has the potential to disrupt your gut microbiome. Wine, in particular, can include a variety of microorganisms, not all of which are beneficial to human digestion. Probiotics have an intriguing role in the body. They are superheroes who help us maintain our total health and well-being, and one of their principal jobs is to keep the bacteria in the gut in balance.

They aid in promoting digestion, immunity, and ultimately nutrient absorption by doing so. Imagine them as little warriors, battling off dangerous bacteria and making sure our gut maintains a vibrant ecology.

8) Bananas

Bananas are a quick and easy hangover remedy because they are high in potassium and magnesium, both of which the human body loses when consuming alcohol.

Potassium will help minimize wine headaches as well as other side effects of drinking too much alcohol like nausea and weariness that many people suffer after a hangover, so eating bananas after a fun night is always recommended.

According to science, the only true remedy for a hangover is patience. Your body will get back to normal once it has broken down and digested the alcohol you consumed. This will certainly take longer.

If you drank a lot, you may even experience withdrawal symptoms throughout. This is because our brains produce signals that regulate the entry of a toxin into the body, and it takes time for brain chemistry to return to normal after the toxin has left.