Abdominal migraine 101: Foods you need to avoid

Abdominal migraine is a distinctive neurological disorder that sets itself apart from the more commonly recognized head-based migraines by primarily targeting the abdominal region. This condition is most frequently encountered in children but can also affect adults.

Its hallmark is recurrent episodes of severe abdominal pain, typically centered around the belly button, often described as crampy or colicky. These episodes can be accompanied by debilitating symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite, sometimes even presenting with a headache.

Typically lasting a few hours but occasionally extending for days, these migraines tend to follow a recurrent pattern, punctuated by symptom-free intervals.

Triggered by various factors like stress, dietary choices, hormonal changes, and sleep disruptions, these migraines can be challenging to diagnose due to symptom overlap with gastrointestinal conditions.

Symptoms of abdominal migraine

Abdominal pain: The primary symptom of these migraines, is typically moderate to severe and is characterized by its location around the belly button. This pain is often described as crampy or colicky in nature.

Nausea: Another prevalent feature, can vary in intensity, ranging from mild to severe among individuals with these migraines.

Vomiting: Often accompanies nausea, serving as a significant symptom during episodes of these migraines.

Loss of appetite: People affected by these migraines commonly exhibit a decreased appetite during these episodes, leading to a reluctance to eat.

Headache: Although these migraines primarily manifest in the abdomen, some individuals may experience a headache, which can occur before, during, or after the abdominal symptoms.

Duration: In terms of duration, these migraine episodes typically endure for a few hours but can extend anywhere from one hour to several days. These episodes follow a recurring pattern interspersed with symptom-free intervals.

Other symptoms: Moreover, certain individuals may encounter additional symptoms such as pallor (resulting in pale skin tone), irritability, and fatigue during an episode.

Causes of abdominal migraine

Genetics: A genetic component seems to underlie these migraines, with a higher risk if a close family member, such as a parent or sibling, has a history of migraines, including abdominal migraines.

Neurological factors: Abdominal migraines, akin to traditional migraines, fall within the realm of neurological disorders. They are thought to be triggered by abnormal brain activity or alterations in brain chemicals like serotonin.

Triggers: Various factors can act as triggers for abdominal migraines, encompassing stress, anxiety, hormonal fluctuations (e.g., during menstruation), certain foods or food additives (such as chocolate, cheese, or artificial sweeteners), irregular eating habits, and insufficient sleep.

Gastrointestinal sensitivity: Enhanced sensitivity within the gastrointestinal system may render some individuals more susceptible to abdominal discomfort and nausea in the context of these migraines.

Vasodilation: Similar to traditional migraines, alterations in blood flow to the abdominal region are implicated in the onset of abdominal migraines. This can entail the constriction and subsequent expansion of blood vessels, culminating in pain and associated symptoms.

Hormonal changes: The prevalence of these migraines is notably higher in children and adolescents, indicating that hormonal shifts during these developmental stages may serve as a contributing factor.

What are the treatment options?

Lifestyle adjustments

Dietary modifications: Involving the identification and avoidance of potential migraine triggers in foods or additives, serves as an initial step.

Maintaining consistent meal patterns: Crucial for mitigating migraines induced by hunger-related factors, entails adhering to a regular eating schedule.

Sufficient sleep: To manage these migraines effectively, guaranteeing sufficient sleep and adhering to consistent sleep patterns is essential.

Stress management: In the prevention and management of these migraines, the implementation of stress-reduction techniques, encompassing relaxation exercises, mindfulness practices, or yoga, plays a pivotal role.

Medications for immediate relief

Anti-nausea medications: Healthcare providers may prescribe anti-nausea medications such as ondansetron (Zofran) to alleviate nausea and vomiting during an episode of these migraines.

Pain relief: For effective management of the pain associated with these migraines, utilizing over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or prescription medications is an option.

Triptans: Triptans, commonly employed for traditional migraines, may also be recommended for addressing these migraines.

Foods that can trigger

Certain foods and ingredients, such as processed foods with additives like MSG, and aged cheeses (e.g., cheddar, Parmesan, blue cheese) containing tyramine, and caffeine (in excess or with fluctuations in intake) can trigger the episodes.

Specific alcoholic beverages (e.g., red wine, beer, champagne), artificial sweeteners like aspartame, and additives like nitrites and nitrates in processed meats, can trigger migraines.

Additionally, chocolate (due to caffeine and tyramine), high-sodium foods, histamine-rich foods (e.g., certain fish, aged cheeses, processed meats), citrus fruits (e.g., oranges, and lemons), and ingredients like onions and garlic (especially in large quantities) may also be problematic for some migraine sufferers.

Now that you know all about abdominal migraines, try to stay away from these foods not to trigger them accidentally. Consult with a healthcare professional for better management and uplifted results.