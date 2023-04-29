Bee propolis: benefits, uses and safety

Bee propolis is also known as 'bee glue'. It's a resin-like compound made by bees from the buds of cone-bearing trees. Bees use this compound to make beehives. The composition of propolis varies from region to region, as the raw plant resins vary from plant species to species.

The beneficial properties of propolis are mostly contributed by the plant compounds that are taken up by bees. It's difficult to determine the amount of these compounds, as different varieties can have different compositions. In this article, we explore the benefits and uses of bee propolis along with its safety concerns.

What is bee propolis made of?

Propolis is obtained from beehives. (Image via Unsplash/Meggyn Pomerleau)

It's an organic compound that can consist of a variety of compounds from plants from which the bees collect the resin. Most notably, bee propolis contains polyphenols and flavonoids, compounds known to have protective and antioxidant properties.

Propolis also contains other naturally occurring compounds, like amino acids, vitamins A, C and E, as well as minerals, including potassium and magnesium. It has a special compound called pinocembrin, a flavonoid known for its antifungal activity.

A review published in 2019 discussed the potential properties of propolis in the production of collagen. The properties of bee propolis has paved the path for research to comprehend its key role in wound healing.

Uses and benefits of bee propolis

Propolis can be used for wound healing due to its claimed collagen-building properties.

It has to be kept in mind that research is still needed to understand and determine its potency and efficacy. For severe wounds, it's best to stick to conventional treatment options.

Cold sores

There are ointments containing 3% propolis that claim to heal cold sores and genital herpes. There are positive results from users, too. It's believed that the beneficial compounds in propolis extracts help build immunity and fight viruses.

Oral infections

There are limited studies that claim that propolis might play an important role in the prevention of mouth and throat infections due to the presence of beneficial compounds. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of bee propolis need more clinical studies.

Prevention of cancer

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, propolis may:

prevent cancerous cells from proliferating

reduce chances of cells becoming cancerous

block signaling pathways between cancer cells

reduce side effects of certain cancer treatments, like chemotherapy and radiation therapy

It has to be kept in mind that the data regarding bee propolis are in the early stages; hence this natural compound cannot be considered a treatment for cancer yet. Conventional approved medications and procedures should be followed as per the prescription of a doctor or oncologist.

Safety of propolis

The quality of propolis depends on the resin source. (Image via Unsplash/Krzysztof Niewolny)

There isn't enough evidence regarding the safety of bee propolis, and there can be allergen risks from this compound. As it's sourced by bees, people allergic to pollen should avoid propolis. The use of propolis ointments can cause skin rashes, itching and inflammation.

If you're taking any medication or have respiratory illnesses, it's best to talk to a doctor if you're intending to use propolis for any purpose. Studies indicate interactions between propolis and certain medications. So, to avoid these risk factors, use propolis only when you're assured about its safety.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

