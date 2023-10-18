Eat more and still lose weight: Everything about volume eating you need to know

Finding a strategy that helps you lose weight as soon as possible can always be found on the internet. Another trend that has caught fire recently is volume eating. One of the main concerns people have when they start their weight-loss journey is not being able to eat enough.

Hence, this strategy is every weight watcher's dream. The idea is to consume more food while keeping your calories in check. This kind of dieting helps you feel fuller, which results in a more sustainable weight-loss journey.

High volume eating

Benefits of eating high-volume food (Image via Pexels/Tran thanh hung))

This is a buzzworthy strategy where you can eat food that's high in volume but low in calories. Its foundation is based on keeping an eye on the micronutrients; if you're practicing this weight-loss process, every gram matters.

High-volume food contains fewer calories per gram and vice versa. Hence, if you're under a budget calorie wise, eating high volume food might not be the best idea, s it will fill up your calorie bucket way faster than low-volume food.

Some examples of foods that fall under the low volume umbrella are - cheese, oil and nuts. Hence, having pizza, pasta, cake and other low-volume high-calorie foods isn't the best idea when you're trying to lose weight.

High volume eating for weight loss

High volume eating (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

If the goal is to lose weight, high-volume eating can help you achieve your goals without worrying about each and every calorie. High-volume diets are largely based on adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet; hence they help complete daily nutritional goals, too.

As most fruits and vegetables are low in calories, you can enjoy them completely guilt free. Your protein intake plays a major role during your weight-loss journey. Adding high volume foods like fish and chicken breasts to your diet can help you feel fuller for a longer time and also help you achieve your fitness goals.

Benefits of high-volume eating

Along with weight loss, high volume eating also provides many other benefits:

1) Digestion

Digestive benefits of high volume food (Image via Pexels/Julia Volk)

As volume eating is based on eating more fruits and vegetables, it takes care of gut health.

These low calorie-high volume foods are rich in fibre and have a high water content, which facilitates an improved poop experience and regulates better digestion.

2) Relationship with food

High-volume eating enhances your relationship with food, (image via Pexels/Polina)

Food is not just its macronutrients and calories; it's also fuel. If you're consisently not satisfied with your meals, it might eventually push you into a binge eating phase.

Embarking on a weight-loss journey can take a toll on mental health; becoming too conscious of the calories you consume can have a negative effect on your relationship with food.

Eating high-volume food can help you ease into eating more without feeling guilty.

3) Accessbility

Strategies for weight loss (Image via Pexels/Kampus)

High-volume eating can help people stick to their diets for a longer period compared to fad diets that are not healthy and sustainable.

In this strategy, most of the time when you're filling yourself up with fresh produce that doesn't need any cooking or time, it's easier to just chop some cucumbers or watermelon and eat with a lot less effort.

Adding some berries on top of your oatmeal during breakfast is a quick way to increase its volume and make it delicious, too.

The bottom line is that high-volume eating is a fabulous strategy that helps you accelerate your weight-loss journey.

If you consider yourself a 'volume eater", consuming high volume-low calorie food might just be the deal for you. However, if you've had a history of eating disorders or any other health concerns, check with your doctor before starting any new diet plan.