Eating to help anxiety: 8 foods you can add to your diet today

Most people around the world rush to their refrigerators to grab a big jar of ice cream and a spoon after experiencing a gut-wrenching heartbreak or even after a long day at work.

This behaviour is often linked to food's ability to reduce your anxiety levels. Hence, eating to help anxiety is a common practice and is typically unintentional.

It's not easy dealing with anxiety. However, there are a few lifestyle changes that can contribute to leading a stress-free life.

Anxiety cannot be treated overnight or magically dissipated with one food item. However, you can make gradual lifestyle changes and maintain a balanced diet in order to gradually reduce your anxiety levels.

Eating to help anxiety

Switching to a diet that is filled with healthy, nutritious, and anxiety-relieving foods can play a huge role in reducing symptoms like:

Stress

Insomnia

Difficulty in concentration

Muscle tension

irritability

Excessive worrying

Eating to help anxiety is an easy and effective way to reduce anxiety, on top of professional help.

8 foods you can add to your diet today if you're suffering from anxiety are:

1) Eat your greens

Adding leafy greens to your diet can act as a fantastic strategy if you suffer from anxiety. Due to their rich magnesium profile, leafy greens are observed to facilitate lowered anxiety levels in people.

Vegetables like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are high in vitamin C content, which helps manage your cortisol levels during stressful times.

2) Berries

Blueberries are rich in anthocyanin, a potent antioxidant that protects brain cells from oxidative damage.

Strawberries are also a great food for reducing anxiety since they are rich in melatonin as well as vitamin C.

3) Yoghurt

Yoghurt not only keeps your health consistent, but it can additionally help you relax and feel better.

The probiotics present in yoghurt boost the number of friendly intestinal bacteria, which reduces stress.

Including yoghurt and other fermented foods in the diet can reduce anxiety as it works to transform stress chemicals into feel-good hormones.

4) Legumes

Because of their high protein and complex carbohydrate content, chickpeas, lentils, and beans are regarded as having a low GI, which helps to maintain stable blood sugar levels by producing energy gradually and effectively.

This can aid in reducing anxiety and mood swings brought on by fluctuations in blood sugar.

5) Dark chocolate

Cocoa's flavonoids aid in cell protection. Dark chocolate is jam packed with special antioxidants that help lower blood pressure, boost blood circulation, and also reduce anxiety levels.

It's a treat for both your taste buds and your anxiety. However, the amount of dark chocolate you're consuming should be limited.

If consumed in excess, the high levels of caffeine in cocoa can exacerbate anxiety, and nobody needs plenty of additional fat and calories.

6) Avocado

The production of various mood-influencing neurotransmitters, like serotonin, is aided by vitamin B6.

Avocados are rich in heart-healthy oils and vitamin B, and they have the ability to lower anxiety and relieve stress.

7) Chamomile tea

“Have a soothing cup of chamomile tea” is a often used phrase. Hence people are going to swear by this technique for relaxation.

Chamomile tea's calming properties have been hyped for a long time thanks to social media, and unlike many internet trends, this one is actually true.

Since it is a natural herb, it is known for its soothing properties, which are also without any side effects, unlike many antianxiety drugs like SSRIs.

8) Spices

Indian cuisine often uses the spice turmeric, which has the ability to reduce tension and anxiety. The active ingredient lowers anxiety by inducing oxidative stress and inflammation because of its high curcumin level.

Those who frequently experience sadness and mood fluctuations are more likely to experience anxiety that cen be helped by consuming spices like turmeric.

Although foods cannot treat anxiety problems on their own, including them in your diet can help you manage your anxiety more effectively overall.

Don't forget to speak with a healthcare provider for a comprehensive strategy on anxiety management, but also don't undervalue the importance of fueling the body with these superfoods that reduce anxiety.