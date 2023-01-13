Feeling heavy and bloated? Well, it might be the water weight that’s making you uncomfortable. But what exactly is it and what are the causes of the same? Read on to learn some important things about water weight.

What is the water weight?

First things first – water weight is not real weight. This is simply when your body holds excessive fluids and further causes puffiness and bloating, especially in the stomach, arms, legs, and face. While it is not dangerous and goes away on its own after some time, you might feel uncomfortable and heavy.

The primary cause of water retention is excessive fluid buildup in the body, however, hormonal changes during pregnancy, eating salty foods, certain medications, sitting for a prolonged period, and even standing can all lead to the same.

The good news is that by making certain changes to your lifestyle, diet, and exercise routine, you can safely and effectively lose water weight and prevent water buildup in the future as well.

How to lose water weight?

If you are looking for some great remedies to get rid of fluid buildup in the body, look no further than the below-given tips:

#1 Consume a low-sodium diet

One of the most effective ways to lose water weight fast is to limit your sodium intake. High sodium intake due to processed foods may potentially increase water retention and lead to bloating.

Experts believe that an adult should consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of salt per day.

#2 Stick to a consistent workout routine

Regular workout routines are another efficient way to lose water retention. Working up a sweat with any kind of exercise such as cardio, Pilates, yoga, etc. is a great way to reduce fluid retention and get rid of bloating and heaviness.

Regular exercising gets rid of water retention. (Photo via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

#3 Increase the intake of potassium

Potassium is an electrolyte that's used to regulate water balance in the body. It counteracts excessive salt by boosting urine production, thereby preventing fluid buildup and water retention in the body.

Some potassium-rich foods to include in your diet are spinach, tomatoes, potatoes, seafood, kidney beans, lentils, etc.

#4 Cut carbs from your diet

Cutting carbs from your diet may also help you lose water retention fast, effectively and safely. Carbs are responsible for the rise in the hormone insulin, which increases the reabsorption of water and sodium retention.

Taking a low-carb diet drops the insulin level and leads to a significant loss of water from the kidney, thereby shedding water retention from the body.

Limiting intake of processed food reduces water weight. (Photo via Pexels/Caleb Oquendo)

#5 Eat certain diuretic foods

There are a variety of diuretic foods you must include in your everyday meals to combat water weight. This includes:

cucumber

watermelons

cranberry

carrots

ginger

celery

cinnamon, etc.

#6 Drink tea or coffee

Caffeine-based beverages have diuretic benefits that may help you get rid of water retention. However, this depends on the amount of caffeine that you are consuming. While coffee may have a very mild diuretic effect, studies suggest that it counteracts dehydration and helps drop excess water from the body.

Experts also believe that drinking water might help reduce water retention. But is it really true? Does drinking water help you lose water weight?

Well, it may sound weird, but yes, drinking water does help lose water retention. Consuming more water helps flush out extra sodium and fluids from the body, thereby alleviating bloating and puffiness.

To get fast relief, you must aim to drink at least three liters of water per day, or intake water in the form of hydrating foods such as zucchini, cucumber, radish, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, etc.

Drinking water helps get rid of water retention. (Photo via Pexels/Adrienn)

Seek medical attention immediately if the problem persists

While the aforementioned tips are best to lose water retention, it is always best to consult a doctor if the retention persists, increases suddenly, or the bloating doesn’t go away. Your healthcare provider may prescribe a diuretic supplementation or medication to increase your urination.

Always remember that in cases like these, the problem can be caused due to a serious medical condition.

