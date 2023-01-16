8 Celebrities Who Have Had a Hair Transplant

Many celebrities have resorted to hair transplant as a permanent solution to regain hair density.

It goes without saying that if you're in the spotlight, you want to feel comfortable in your own skin, but wearing fashionable clothing alone is not all it takes to cast a spell on fans. An appropriate hairstyle is also necessary.

Celebrities know that all too well - from athletes to politicians to rock stars, they battle with their light hair all the time. Because, let's face it, who wants to read about their hair problems in gossip publications regularly in paparazzi photos? It makes sense that many celebrities only contemplate hair transplantation as a remedy.

List of Celebrities Who Have Had Hair Transplant

International athletes, musicians, and actors all use hair transplant to cover up their unwanted bald areas, and the effort is worthwhile.

Check out this list of celebrities with hair transplant to see if your favorite one has also done it or not:

1) Wayne Rooney

Rooney was upfront about the concerns his thinning hair was causing him. (Image via Instagram/waynerooney)

The former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney may be the celebrity hair transplant recipient with the greatest widespread popularity. The all-time leading goal scorer for England was upfront and honest about getting the transplant in 2011, as he had been balding since he was in his early 20s.

The procedure was successful in increasing the density and Rooney regaining the thickness of hair on top of his head. Two years later, he received a second transplant. Rooney was upfront about the concerns that his thinning hair was causing him, and he was ecstatic with the way his treatments worked.

2) Elton John

Elton John has shared openly about his experience of having hair transplant surgery, much like Wayne Rooney. The singer-songwriter, who experienced receding hair in the early 1970s, has been candid about how self-conscious he felt about it.

Celebrities with hair transplant trends were sparked by his candor about his difficulties with hair loss and medical treatment. Despite being into his 70s, John now has a full head of hair, thanks to two transplantations.

3) Oprah Winfrey

If you're unfamiliar with Oprah Winfrey, you're most likely to arrive from a different planet. She has had a long history in television as an actress, producer, media executive, and benefactor.

She's on the list of hair transplant female celebrities. Winfrey has been using various hairstyles during her presentations. She underwent the transplant surgery because of the significant hair loss she was experiencing. She no longer has hair loss and is benefiting from the procedure.

4) Naomi Campbell

Campbell initially kept her transplant a secret. (Image via Instagram/naomi)

American fashion model Naomi Campbell is also on the list of hair transplant female celebrities. As everyone is aware, Campbell had a balding problem and was frequently spotted on the stage. In 2014, she underwent the procedure after it became clear that she was going bald.

Campbell initially had to keep that a secret, but her admirers saw that she had a hair transplant while she was at an event in 2016.

5) Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO is well-recognized for more than just his fortune. He has a reputation for having a full head of hair too. However, it wasn't always like that.

His receding hairline was obvious a few years ago. Naturally, he underwent a hair transplant to fix the little cosmetic imperfection. He reportedly spent between $20,000-30,000 on his hairdo.

6) Tom Hanks

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner, is more than just an actor. He's also a well-known cultural legend still alive.

The Greek-American actor began to experience M- or W-shaped hair loss. As his profession required him to maintain his good looks at all times, he made the decision to undergo hair transplant surgery. Hanks underwent a professional hair restoration procedure to say goodbye to his balding.

7) Stephanie Davis

Stephanie battled with her high forehead in school. (Image via Instagram/Stephaniedavis)

Another one on the list of celebrities with hair transplants is Stephanie Davis. She admitted that the issue with her hair was on her mind when she was younger and that it caused her a lot of stress.

She battled with her high forehead in school, and because of the way her hair looked, she was called nasty names. She made the decision to get a hair transplant so that she could feel more confident.

8) Jimmy Carr

Like Wayne Rooney, Carr elected to have a hair transplant and didn't try to disguise it, cheerfully discussing it live on TV. Carr, who's well-known for his stand-up comedy and contentious remarks, said that he chose to get the transplant to address his receding hairline.

In recent years, the number of celebrities with hair transplant has been rising. The stigma associated with getting a transplant has dimished over time, despite it being something that always had to be kept hidden. Celebrities have helped with that by being upfront and honest about their experiences with the procedure.

