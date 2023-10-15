Exploring All The Possible Side Effects of Dilated Eyes

Dilated eyes refers to the phenomenon when the eyes expand, or dilate, more than usual. This condition is medically known as mydriasis. Being in a dimly lit room can make our pupils grow larger to let in more light, helping us see better. On the other hand, strong feelings or emotions can have the same effect on our pupils.

Certain medications, especially ones like opioids or stimulants, can make our pupils dilate too. Most of the time, this isn't a cause for concern, but if it happens suddenly or lasts a long time, it might be a sign of a neurological issue or a reaction to a drug.

It can get a little painful if not taken care or left alone, so it is always better to spot them and act early. This is why it's important to keep an eye on the size of our pupils.

How Long Do Dilated Eyes Last?

Dilated eyes (Image via Unsplash/Arteum)

Medication-induced dilation: There are moments when you might notice your pupils getting larger after taking medications or having eye drops during an eye examination. This change is usually temporary, lasting anywhere from a few hours to perhaps a day or more.

Further, it largely depends on the specific medication in question. It's always best to follow the guidance of your healthcare provider and understand the expected timeline of dilation.

Low light or darkness: When we find ourselves in dim lighting, our pupils have a natural tendency to expand to let in more light. As soon as you transition back to a well-lit environment, your pupils start the process of returning to their regular size. This adjustment can be almost instantaneous, spanning a few seconds, or might take a couple of minutes.

Emotional response: Feelings play a unique role in our physiology. Intense emotions, whether they be excitement, fear, or even attraction, can cause our pupils to momentarily enlarge. This dilation persists as long as the emotional trigger remains.

Dilated eyes (Image via Unsplash/Ion Fet)

Underlying medical conditions: On certain occasions, having dilated pupils might hint at a more profound medical or neurological issue. The persistence of such dilation can vary significantly based on the exact nature of the health concern. In such scenarios, it's imperative to connect with a healthcare professional to understand the situation better.

Drug abuse: Engaging with some illicit substances, notably stimulants or hallucinogens, can result in an extended duration of pupil dilation. The time they remain expanded hinges on the specific drug consumed and an individual's body response to it.

Side Effects of Dilated Eyes

Blurred vision: When pupils dilate, it sometimes becomes tricky to focus on things right in front of you, giving a sense of blurred vision for a while.

Increased light sensitivity: Having dilated pupils means they're letting in more light than usual. This can make bright lights, whether from the sun or from artificial sources, feel a bit overwhelming. You might find yourself reaching for sunglasses more often.

Dilated eyes (Image via Unsplash/Kalea)

Difficulty with near vision: If you've ever tried reading or doing something that needs close attention with dilated pupils, you'd know it's not the easiest. It can affect your close-up vision tasks.

Impaired depth perception: There are times when, with dilated pupils, gauging distances becomes a tad more challenging than usual, making depth perception a bit tricky.

Dry eyes: One thing you might not immediately connect with dilated pupils is that they can slow down how often you blink. This can leave your eyes feeling dry and a bit irritated.

Headaches: For some, the combination of light sensitivity and shifts in vision when pupils are dilated can lead to headaches.

Dilated eyes (Image via Unsplash/Amanda)

Difficulty driving: When your pupils are dilated, the act of driving turns into a bit of an ordeal. The challenges amplify during nighttime or when the sun shines brightly. It's typically wise to avoid driving until your eyes feel like themselves again.

Temporary change in eye color: One of the curious things about having dilated eyes is the subtle shift it can bring to the iris, which is the part that lends color to our eyes. For a brief period, it might look slightly different in hue or even seem a shade darker.

Increased risk of glaucoma: On the rare occasions when the dilation lingers for an extended period, there's a potential increase in the eye's internal pressure. Such changes can pave the way for health concerns like glaucoma, more so if specific medications are in the mix.

Dilated eyes (Image via Unsplash/Victor Frietas)

Systemic effects: Some drugs that cause pupil dilation don't just stop at the eyes. They can lead to effects on the whole body, like making the heart beat faster or causing a dry mouth.

Dilated eyes can lead to discomfort and visual challenges, but most side effects are temporary and reversible. Consult a healthcare professional if you experience severe or persistent issues.