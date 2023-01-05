5 Best Fish Oil Supplements of 2023

The best fish oil supplements contain bioavailable omega-3 fatty acids, which are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) along with added fat-soluble vitamins. Fish oil capsules generally contain a mixture of two types of omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). They're usually available in the form of soft gels and syrups.

These fatty acids are well known for their anti-inflammatory properties. EPA and DHA are responsible for the synthesis of other molecules in the body. Although fish oil is the most popular source of omega-3 fatty acids, it often contains vitamin A (retinol) too. Other vitamins are sometimes added to fish oil soft gels and fish oil syrups.

In this article, we will bring you a list of the best fish oil supplements to consider this year.

Functions of Omega 3 Fatty Acid

Sardine is a rich source of omega-3 (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

These fatty acids are required in the synthesis of signaling molecules known as eicosanoids, which have important roles in the functioning of the immune, respiratory, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems.

Dietary Requirements and Deficiency of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

About 250–500 mg of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) per day need to be consumed in their bioavailable form. That can easily be obtained from fish oil. The best fish oil supplements listed below can provide adequate amounts of EPA, DHA, and other vitamins.

A deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids can cause:

dry eyes

eye irritation

inflammatory joint pain

hair fall

hair thinning

dry hair

chronic inflammatory diseases

depression

increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease

increased risk of dementia

Best Fish Oil Supplements of 2023

Here's a list of the five best fish oils to consider adding to your cart this year:

1) Nature Made Burp Less Fish Oil

This product contains one bottle of 150 Nature Made Burp Less Fish Oil soft gel of 1000 mg containing 300 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids.

It's a 75-day supply when consumed twice daily. This product is purified to remove mercury and other heavy metals. The purity of it makes it among the best fish oil supplements. A serving of two fish oil soft gels provides 600 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Price: $22.19

2) Nordic Naturals Omega-3

The second in the list of best fish oil supplements is the Nordic Naturals Omega-3. It provides an adequate amount of omega-3s in syrup form and meets the daily recommended dose published by the American Heart Association.

The syrup is available in the triglyceride molecular form (the form naturally found in fish) for better absorption. This syrup is available in lemon flavor. Nordic Naturals fish oil is claimed to be extracted from fresh, wild-caught, omega-3-rich fish. The product is non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free, and has no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Price: $39.03

3) NOW Ultra Omega-3

The third in the list of best fish oil supplements is the fish oil concentrate capsules from NOW. It provides 500 mg of EPA and 250 mg of DHA. A bottle contains 180 capsules.

Price: $23.71

4) Kirkland Signature Fish Oil Concentrate

The fourth in the list of best fish oil supplements is this product from Kirkland that contains fish oil extracted from Anchovy, Herring, Salmon, Sardine, and Sprat. It does not contain artificial colors, artificial flavors, yeast, starch, or gluten.

Price: $22.69

5) Rosita Extra Virgin Cod Liver Oil

Salmon is also used for fish oil production (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

This Cod Liver Oil supplement contains 100% naturally occurring nutrients, like vitamins A and D, along with all omega fatty acids, including EPA and DHA.

Sustainably caught authentic cods are sourced using Rosita’s own fishing boat off the coast of Norway. No synthetic vitamins are added to this natural supplement. Each batch of the product is third-party tested in a microbiological laboratory and certified to meet strict WHO regulations for potency and purity. These qualities make this product among the best fish oil supplements.

Price: $62

Bottom Line

The best fish oil supplements listed above can provide adequate amounts of high-quality Omega-3 fatty acids.

These fatty acids play an important role in memory function, cognition, blood clotting, blood vessel contraction, and inflammation. EPA and DHA can prevent heart disease, strokes, and certain cancers. Read the nutritional label while purchasing fish oil supplements, though.

